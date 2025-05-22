I tried stylish new champagne bar hidden in former Scottish city flat

A new wine bar has opened in a former residence - and it's a haven for champagne lovers.

Wine bars seem to be having a moment, with a range of new ones opening in cities across Scotland in the past five years. But if your tastes veer more towards fizz, you're in luck as a new champagne bar has opened in a former grand city flat.

Cuvée, located at 1 Lyndoch Street in Glasgow’s West End, has taken over the space once occupied by Hooligan, a natural wine bar and restaurant that closed last year. In rooms above The Drake pub, and next to Rascal cocktail bar, the businesses in this former tenement flat are now owned by Merchant Pubs, having been up for sale last year.

I visited Cuvée on one of the many hot and sunny days we have been enjoying this spring, and found a cool and chic retreat from the heat. What once was a smart drawing room is now a 30-cover lounge with seats for 16 at the bar located in another room which I suspect was once a kitchen.

Vintage landscape murals and mirrors are on the light cream walls, with the soft, neutral colour palette accented by pinks and greens. Touches of art deco design and to the modern style give nods to a Parisienne and European influence. Ultimately it's like the nicest living room you've visited, and it's (small) dog-friendly.

The team have partnered with LVMH, so expect luxury fizz and wines such as Churchill’s favourite Pol Roger Reserve Brut (£17.50), Ruinart Blanc de Blanc (£23.50), Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial NV (£15) and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV (£16). Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 is also available by the bottle.

Cuvee wine bar is now open in Glasgow's west end. | Rosalind Erskine

Not feeling that fancy, we opted for two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV, which arrived with snacks of picante gordal olives, mixed fancy nuts and the famous San Sebastian Gilda - a skewered olive, guindilla chilli and anchovy. Archie, my dog, was fussed over by our attentive waiter who was settling into life with a puppy.

After champagne I chose a glass of Lorentz Crémant D'Alsace Brut NV, at £7.50 per glass, while my partner enjoyed an ice cold glass of Picpoul De Pinet Terrasses De La Mer 2022 (£7.80 per glass).

If you're driving or not drinking, non-alcoholic fizz is supplied by Italian Sea Change Alcohol-Free Sparkling NV (£5), with flavours of elderflower, apple and mint.

With the wine and Crémant, we enjoyed slightly heartier dishes of massive tempura king prawns and chicken liver parfait served with fig chutney and oatcakes.

Other menu items include cheeses, charcuterie and terrines served with bread, oatcakes and condiments sourced from George Mewes; Freedom bakery sourdough - olive oil, aged balsamic; Salt cod croquettas – lemon, aioli; and smoked salmon beetroot salad - vodka and horseradish crème fraiche; with a chocolate ganache and Champagne sorbet for something sweet.

After a lovely hour or so, we ventured back outside into the evening sun, already planning a return, most likely, later in the summer for some birthday fizz.