Long-standing cosy pub and restaurant known for its ‘superb’ Sunday roast up for sale

The business, which has been operational for almost 15 years, is on the market along with an upstairs cocktail bar and restaurant.

A long-standing and much loved pub and restaurant is for sale for offers over £195,000. The Drake, located on Lyndoch Street in Glasgow’s west end, is known for its pub quiz and Sunday roast.

The Drake plus the upstairs Rascal cocktail bar and restaurant Faim have been included in a leasehold listing for the “multi venue licensed premises over two floors”.

Faim and Rascal opened in recent years after the closure of Fly South, a cocktail bar that Rascal replaced and Hooligan, a restaurant and wine bar that was opened by the team behind Eighty Eight. Before these venues opened, the upstairs had served as function rooms for The Drake.

Rosalind Erskine

The Drake, established by the current owner in 2010, is in Woodlands near Charing Cross and has been a hospitality venue for decades. The listing for the sale states: “The Drake trades very much as a local’s bar, with a loyal and regular clientele, with a good mix of young professionals and students, and serves a good selection of quality pub grub with a focus on burgers and an extensive drinks selection. It is popular for live sporting events and also hosts a weekly pub quiz and live music/trad sessions.

“Rascal trades as a high end cocktail bar and serves an extensive list of quality, freshly made cocktails in a stylish and relaxed environment. Faim restaurant, only opened in October 2024 however, is already proving extremely popular and is gaining a strong reputation for its French inspired small plates menu.

“The business is run completely under management and it is felt that the business would benefit further from a more hands-on owner operator.”

The business turns over £18,000 per week gross of VAT. The leasehold is available for offers over £195,000.