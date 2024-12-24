The best champagnes under £40 that experts drink at Christmas and New Year

It’s the time of year to celebrate with a glass of fizz.

I don’t often need an excuse to open a bottle of champagne, but Christmas and New Year are as good as any. From entertaining friends and family, I’ve stocked up my fridge with these recommendations from experts, who also drink these champagnes and sparkling wines - none of which will break the bank.

Diana Thompson, owner of Wine Events Scotland, loves Lidl’s Comte de Senneval Brut NV Champagne, which is usually £13.99 but is down to £9.99 until 31 December. Diana said: “A great favourite, all the hallmarks of premium Champagne at a very purse friendly price and elegant label. Don’t miss this incredible offer!” If you’d rather have a touch of blush, Diana also recommends Taittinger Prestige Rosé, which is £40 from WoodWinters, John Lewis, Goldenacre, Tesco, Sainsbury’s. She said: “A bouquet of rose petals followed by deliciously elegant red fruits. A must have treat to enjoy at least once during the festive season.”

Master of Wine and The Scotsman wine writer, Rose Murray Brown recommends a classic Champagne Louis Brochet Brut NV, which is £31.81 bts (£171 for a case of six bottles). Rose said: "This is a brilliant value buy from The Wine Society : cuvee is 70% Pinot Noir with remainder Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier – from a historic producer in Montagne de Reims.”

One champagne brand you may not have heard of but should check out is Champagne Lallier. Their cellar master, Dominique Demarville, used to work for Veuve Clicquot and is an icon of the industry. Earlier this year I visited the vineyards and had a chat with Mr Demarville, who said he’d be drinking a Lallier champagne this Christmas. He said: “I will start the day with one of our rose champagnes but later on I will have Loridon. Loridon is a champagne from a single vineyard. It’s a chardonnay with lots of depth and some structure. I love Loridon with scallops, which we’ll enjoy at Christmas.” Lallier champagne is available from online retailers from £30.

Rose also had some sparkling wine options which cost a lot less than champagne. A Cava: Juve y Camps Gran Reserva Brut Nature Reserve de la Familia 2019, £13.50 from Vino Wines; The Wine Society £11.50 each for 6 bottles she said was a “great value Cava with rich nutty flavours. In a blind tasting some people mistook it for Champagne.” Aldi and Lidl get a shoutout from Rose. Aldi’s Jura, France: Cremant du Jura Chardonnay, £10.99 is a “citric creamy bargain Chardonnay fizz – good with canapes - beautifully packaged too.” While in Lidl it’s the Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Extra Dry 2023, £7.49 that Rose said is “drier than many Prosecco – but well made with delicate mousse and creamy palate.”

Diana’s sparkling wine recommendations include Cloudy Bay Pelorus Brut, New Zealand, £20.99 from Waitrose, Majestic, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Fine Wine Co from £20.99. She said: “A fabulous fizz offering enticing apple and clementine notes with a deliciously soft biscuity finish. Not as well known as the Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc but certainly well worth trying and great value for the quality.”

