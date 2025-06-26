Historic Scottish pub Sherlock Holmes author frequented reopens after makeover - look inside

The Salisbury Arms in Edinburgh has reopened after undergoing a huge makeover.

A historic Edinburgh pub once frequented by Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has undergone a modern makeover.

The Salisbury Arms on Dalkeith Road reopened on June 20, and is promoting a revamped dining experience for visitors who will be following in the footsteps of one of Scotland’s most revered authors.

Located in the vibrant Newington area of the city, the pub has been billed as an ideal summer destination for those needing a well-earned rest following a stroll up to nearby Arthur’s Seat or catching the sun in Holyrood Park.

The new-look Salisbury Arms boasts a range of enhanced features, with 140 seats situated inside the historic venue and a further 50 outside in the beer garden.

The pub has retained its centrepiece fireplace in the restaurant and added a new, larger bookable space for up to 40 people.

Salisbury Arms general manager Robin Jacobs, who has worked at the pub for nearly nine years, said: “Giving our guests amazing memories is the most important thing that we do, and the team plays a big part in delivering these. In fact, the team is what makes it such a great place to work.

“We aim to provide the best possible service, and be the go-to premium pub for every occasion.

“Our prime location puts it near the famous Arthur's Seat, Prestonfield Golf Course, and we’re within easy reach of the Edinburgh city centre. During the upcoming Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Pleasance is just a ten to 15-minute walk away and we’re looking forward to welcoming revellers.”

Once known as The Gold Medal, the pub has evolved through iterations including The Firkin and The Crags before becoming The Salisbury Arms.

Built around 1820 by the Bell family, who were prominent surgeons, advocates and writers of the time, the building was originally called Belleville, and stood firm as the area was transformed from farmland to a well-heeled suburb with a history of sport and printing.

From the Bell family came Joseph Bell, the medical lecturer widely regarded as the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective.

The pair met in 1877 when Doyle worked for Bell as a clerk. Whether Conan Doyle was ever a visitor to Belleville is unclear, but it is thought he dropped by on a few occasions.

The new head chef, Martin Mitchell, recently joined the Salisbury Arms, having run the Radical Road Pub, and has been recognised by the Master Chef Scotland Group.

Mr Mitchell said: “The menu has something for all tastes, and everything's made to the highest standard by my amazing team. When you think about spring and summer, it’s all about sunshine, long lunches, leisurely days out, so we’ve created a menu to accompany that mood.”