The 160 page bound manuscript, signed twice by the author, will go under the hammer at Sotheby's in New York

The handwritten manuscript for one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's first Sherlock Holmes mysteries, could fetch a record £1 million at auction next month.

The Edinburgh-born author wrote The Sign of Four in 1889 as the second novel featuring the famous detective and his assistant Dr Watson. Published the following year, the murder mystery has since been adapted for the screen numerous times with Peter Cushing, Peter O'Toole and Benedict Cumberbatch among the stars portraying Holmes.The 160 page bound manuscript, signed twice by the author, will go under the hammer at Sotheby's in New York on June 26. Considered "the most significant Conan Doyle manuscript ever to be auctioned", it is estimated at £650,000-1,000,000.Originally titled "The Sign of The Four", the novel saw the return of Holmes two years after the first novel, A Study in Scarlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conan Doyle was commissioned to write the story by Joseph Marshall Stoddart, managing editor of the American publication Lippincott's Monthly Magazine, over a dinner at the Langham Hotel in London, also attended by Oscar Wilde.By the end of the evening, Conan Doyle had agreed to write The Sign of Four for the magazine, while Wilde committed to producing "The Picture of Dorian Gray."

The handwritten manuscript is going up for auction in New York

The novel appeared in Lippincott's Magazine in February 1890 and was then published in book form by Spencer Blackett in October the same year. Conan Doyle's manuscript contains edits to "Americanise" the text for publication in the US.

Richard Austin, Sotheby’s Global Head of Books & Manuscripts, said: "Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is one of the most universally beloved writers, whose classic tales of Sherlock Holmes have delighted readers for more than a century.

"The autograph manuscript of Conan Doyle’s iconic work, 'The Sign of Four,' is an exceptionally rare piece of literary history, offering a unique glimpse into Doyle's writing process.

"Complemented by a collection of intimate letters exchanged between Doyle and his publisher, J. M. Stoddart, the ensemble provides a rich tapestry of insight into the preparation of Holmes for an American audience, cementing his legacy in the pantheon of literature's great characters."

Conan Doyle was born in Edinburgh on 22 May 1859. He studied at the University of Edinburgh Medical School from 1876 to 1881, and modelled Sherlock Holmes in part on his former university teacher Joseph Bell. Like Holmes, Bell was noted for drawing broad conclusions from minute observations.

Advertisement Hide Ad