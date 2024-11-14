If there’s one thing that Glasgow does well it’s pubs - from traditional local boozers to swanky city centre gin bars.

The interiors of these drinking establishments are often completely unique and many have remained unchanged for over a century.

But, how well do you know your Glasgow boozers and can you identify them from just a shot of the bar or the seating area? Here’s your chance to find out, with our fun quiz.

There are some easy ones – hang your head in shame if you get zero – but it gets progressively more difficult as the quiz goes on.

Answers will be revealed on page 4. Jot down your answers and see how many you get.

1 . Pub One Now that's what we call a gantry!

2 . Pub Two This popular bar is known for its live music.

3 . Pub Three Another great bar that is well known for its craft beer and pizza.

4 . Pub Four Fans of our national drink will want to go west to find this iconic pub.