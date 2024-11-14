Name these pubs!Name these pubs!
Name these pubs! | Contributed

Glasgow Pub Quiz 2024: Can you guess these 12 Glasgow pubs by their interiors?

By David Hepburn, Sean Murphy
Published 9th Apr 2020, 18:22 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 13:02 GMT

How well do you know the pubs in Scotland’s biggest city?

If there’s one thing that Glasgow does well it’s pubs - from traditional local boozers to swanky city centre gin bars.

The interiors of these drinking establishments are often completely unique and many have remained unchanged for over a century.

But, how well do you know your Glasgow boozers and can you identify them from just a shot of the bar or the seating area? Here’s your chance to find out, with our fun quiz.

There are some easy ones – hang your head in shame if you get zero – but it gets progressively more difficult as the quiz goes on.

Answers will be revealed on page 4. Jot down your answers and see how many you get.

Now that's what we call a gantry!

1. Pub One

Now that's what we call a gantry! | Other 3rd Party Photo: JFS

Photo Sales
This popular bar is known for its live music.

2. Pub Two

This popular bar is known for its live music. | Other 3rd Party Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Another great bar that is well known for its craft beer and pizza.

3. Pub Three

Another great bar that is well known for its craft beer and pizza. | Other 3rd Party Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Fans of our national drink will want to go west to find this iconic pub.

4. Pub Four

Fans of our national drink will want to go west to find this iconic pub. | Other 3rd Party Photo: Whisky Lady

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowScotlandPubsBars
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice