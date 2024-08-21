Are these Edinburgh's best bars and pubs?Are these Edinburgh's best bars and pubs?
Are these Edinburgh's best bars and pubs?

The top pubs in Edinburgh vying to be named best in city at Edinburgh Bar Awards

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 21st Aug 2024, 17:50 BST
The long-list for the first Edinburgh Bar Awards has been revealed.

With less than a month to go, the countdown has begun for the first-ever Edinburgh Bartenders Ball, which is set to dazzle the city’s hospitality scene with the launch of the Edinburgh Bar Awards.

Celebrating the very best of Auld Reekie’s vibrant bar culture, the awards are now in full swing

The first ever top 15 list as voted by bartenders in the Best Bar category is a diverse mix, featuring a stellar line-up of venues known for their innovation, ambiance, and exceptional service.

Here we take a look at the top long-listed bars and pubs vying for the title of Edinburgh’s finest.

Bramble

1. Best Bar

Bramble Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Raging Bull

2. Best Bar

Raging Bull Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Cocktail Geeks

3. Best Bar

Cocktail Geeks Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Dragonfly

4. Best Bar

Dragonfly Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh