Glasgow Pub Quizzes 2024: Here are 10 great quiz nights - two every evening from Sunday to Thursday

Getting together with a few friends for a couple of drinks, answer some fiendish questions, and perhaps win a prize - lots of us enjoy the occasional pub quiz.

Glasgow is spoilt for choice when it comes to these entertaining evenings that test your knowledge of everything from music to capital cities.

Running from Sundays-Thursdays (Fridays and Saturdays are too busy for quizzing in boozers), many of them offer great prizes, including cash and bar tabs.

Plus, you get the chance to enjoy some of the city’s best and most famous drinking establishments.

Here are 10 that will keep even the most dedicated Glasgow mastermind busy - two for every pub quizzing evening.

1 . Monday - The Sparkle Horse A hugely popular pub on Partick's Dowanhill Street, the Sparkle Horses notoriously difficult quiz takes place every Monday at 8pm(ish). There are bar tabs and bottles of wine to be won. Their sister pub The Bell Jar, in Govanhill, also runs a quiz with the same questions at the same time. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Monday - Lauder's A Sauchiehall Street institution, Lauder's offers one of the best - and cheapest - pints of Tennent's in Glasgow. If you win their Monday night quiz, starting at 8pm, you can use the £30 bar tab to enjoy a couple. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Tuesday - The Bungo Located in the trendy Strathbungo area of Glasgow's southside, The equally-trendy Bungo welcomes quizzers from 7.30pm every Tuesday. It's free entry with a variety of prizes on offer. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Tuesday - Lock 27 Occupying a peaceful sport on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal, near Dawsholme Park in the west of the city, Lock 27 is a popular spot on sunny days. Their quiz offers cash prizes and starts at 7.30pm every Tuesday. | Google Maps Photo Sales