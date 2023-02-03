Looking to book a romantic Valentine’s Day meal? Try one of these 16 highly rated places to eat in Scotland - as per TripAdvisor reviews

Ever wondered which Scottish restaurants are rated higher than others in your city?

With a number of delicious food choices, the list of Scotland’s best restaurants include some of the countries most loved institutions combined with an array of new restaurants that have wowed customers since opening their door.

So, whether you fancy a curry, a pasta dish, a succulent steak or some fine vegan cuisine, we have pulled together a list of 16 of the best restaurants in Scotland, city by city, as per customer reviews on highly respected travel site TripAdvisor.

This list is in no particular order.

1 . Cheese & Tomatin (Inverness) Cheese & Tomatin is a top rated Italian based at 10 Stephens Brae. Customer recommend it for "excellent" wood fried pizza and call it "the best in Inverness". Photo: Cheese & Tomatin

2 . Makars Gourmet Mash Bar (Edinburgh) Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is located on 9 and Bank Street and is described as one of the "gems of Edinburgh". It offers lots of options, including plant based food for vegans. Photo: Makars Gourmet Mash Bar

3 . Revolution (Aberdeen) Believe it or not, but this popular cocktail bar is ranked highly for its quality of food! Located at 25 Belmont Street, customer said the food was "the best". Photo: Revolution Aberdeen

4 . Murphy's Pakora Bar (Glasgow) Despite only opening in April of last year, Murphy's Pakora Bar has shot straight to the top of the TripAdvisor charts. Located at 1293 Argyle Street, customers say the venue makes a perfect curry date night and claim it as "the best curry and service in Glasgow" - high praise! Photo: Murphy's Pakora Bar