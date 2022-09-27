Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.
And one of the thing that the country excels at is the pub – from humble local boozer or sports bar to trendy wine bar and gastropub.
With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which of the country’s pubs and bars are ranked highest on the popular travel website Tripadvisor – the results are often surprising.
How many of the 13 can you tick off?
1. The Malt Room
The Malt Room, in Inverness, is Scotland's highest-rated bar with Tripadvisor reviewers. It offers a cozy and friendly atmosphere with a huge range of whiskies to try. MikeKerre said: "Incredible whisky tasting experience. Top of the line bartender helped us with our selection. We did two flights. He also took the time to explain each whisky, distiller and answer our questions. Very quiet and relaxing. Our best stop in Inverness."
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Raging Bull
Taking second spot are the cocktail specialists at The Raging Bull, on Edinburgh's Lothian Road. Andrew R said: "I absolutely adore this place. Everyone is so happy, the playlist was awesome and the girls behind the bar were in such high spirits. I came back twice in one night because the atmosphere was so amazing. Well run place and delicious cocktails. I'll be back."
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Clachan Inn
Bronze medal goes to the traditional Clachan Inn, located in the pretty village of Drymen. kerr30 said: "100 per cent great for food, service and value for money. Would highly recommend the Clachan to anyone for a lovely meal. Great work guys."
Photo: Google Maps
4. Panda & Sons
From the outside, on Edinburgh's Queen Street, Panda & Sons looks like a trendy barber but walk through the door to find a secret speakeasy loved by its customers. davina419 said: "Visited this bar during a mini break to Edinburgh, and what a gem. Really quirky design, beautiful cocktails and lovely staff. Wish we could pick this bar up and take it back home with us!"
Photo: Google Maps