1. The Malt Room

The Malt Room, in Inverness, is Scotland's highest-rated bar with Tripadvisor reviewers. It offers a cozy and friendly atmosphere with a huge range of whiskies to try. MikeKerre said: "Incredible whisky tasting experience. Top of the line bartender helped us with our selection. We did two flights. He also took the time to explain each whisky, distiller and answer our questions. Very quiet and relaxing. Our best stop in Inverness."

Photo: Google Maps