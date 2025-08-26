Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the rest of us have been enjoying a summer of sunshine in beer gardens and parks, one of Glasgow’s long-standing restaurants has been shuttered for a multi-million pound renovation.

The Ubiquitous Chip, which has been going for 53 years, was shut down in early July for works that “will preserve the building’s unique character and legacy, while refreshing and restoring the spaces that have hosted countless first dates, wedding celebrations, family gatherings and unforgettable dinners,” according to the team.

The renovations include a brand new roof, a reconfigured kitchen, a new dining layout and an expansion of the much-loved Wee Whisky Bar into a new events and private dining space.

While the building has been upgraded, the spirit remains the same - and nowhere is that more evident than in the kitchen. Head chef Doug Lindsay, who has led The Chip’s highly skilled team for over 12 years, has been working behind the scenes on the careful curation of new menus that reflect the venue’s story while bringing something fresh to the table.

Mr Lindsay said: “Still taking inspiration from the rich Scottish larder, expect to see some familiar and much-loved staples, including our venison haggis and Orkney Scallops.

“One of our most revered desserts is making a comeback; the heather honey and oatmeal ice cream has been updated and will be served with seasonal fruit as is our ethos, to use the best ingredients when they are at their best.

“New additions to the menu will showcase the last of the Scottish summer and the start of autumn, with our ingredients sourced from the country’s coast to countryside.

“We want to preserve everything people love about The Chip, particularly the dishes that are at the heart of its story.

“We source our ingredients from across the country and work hand in hand with some of the best farmers, fisherman and foragers to create dishes designed to reflect the Scottish terroir.

“This investment will set up the kitchens with new equipment and extra space, all to allow our chefs to experiment with new and modern techniques that bring the amazing ingredients to life but still staying true to the classic French techniques that made us famous”

The Chip's kitchen extension | Rosalind Erskine

Each area of The Chip will continue to provide its own distinct offering, but the flow of each space into the next has become clearer with the removal of doors and the walkway at the restaurant entrance.

Rachel Stakes, events and marketing manager at the Ubiquitous Chip, who showed me around the site earlier this month explained this saying: “From the corner bar, guests can walk into the restaurant via a curtain rather than the walkway and doors that we have before. They’ve gone, and we’ve uncovered some Alasdair Gray paintings which were covered up.”

The downstairs, or corner bar, will structurally remain the same with new touches such as a lit-up back bar and different seating. Ms Stakes explained there would be a snacks and bar menu available here, as the team want “customers to utilise the space more and have drinks in here before going through for dinner.”

The restaurant remains a plant-filled courtyard but with the biggest new addition - the roof, which shows how bright and airy the space is. The plants, for now, are being cared for (as are the Koi carp) and will be joined by even more for a “full rainforest cafe vibe” in this art-filled courtyard.

The Wee Pub extension | Rosalind Erskine

The Chip is well known for its Alasdair Gray murals, including a wide range in the courtyard; these will be restored by Nichol Wheatley from the Alasdair Gray Archive. More art will join these iconic pieces and the seating will be reconfigured - with furniture getting repurposed - and the addition of a couple of big round tables.

The courtyard has been opened up right to the back and towards the new kitchen making it a much bigger and more easily accessible space.

The Wee Pub’s extension, which has come from the firm taking over the William Hill betting shop that was next door, is a wood-paneled space akin to an old school pub, with a TV and its own toilet making it an ideal events space or, it can be opened up when the pub is busy.

Upstairs in the brasserie, things will look much the same but there will be a new menu designed around sharing plates that showcase an array of seasonal flavours.

A brand-new pub snacks menu, a first for The Chip, will also launch in the Big Pub, offering casual bites that echo the flavours and creativity of the wider kitchens. This space has been painted and the back bar changed but regulars will still recognise it as it was.

Finally the rooftop remains the same space - the only place in the west end for rooftop drinks - but will give guests the best vantage point of the new roof, which means you can now see right into the restaurant.

The Chip's new look courtyard | Rosalind Erskine

Of the renovations, but in particular the kitchen extensions and additions, Ms Stakes said: “It’s going to be so much easier for us and it means we can do all the things we’ve been wanting to do for a long time but we haven’t been able to because of space requirements. It’s a game changer and everyone is so excited.”

The Chip’s general manager, Will Allen added: “This has been about preparing The Chip for the next 50 years. We’ve taken care to protect what makes it special while giving the team and the building the tools they need to keep evolving. It still feels like The Chip, just with more energy, more space and a few new surprises.”