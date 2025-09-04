First pictures of Andy Murray's new hotel restaurant unveiled as opening planned for spring

Work has begun on the new restaurant at Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane.

Due to open in May 2026, the new restaurant will sit alongside the original brick wall of the main lawn, overlooking the spectacular Estate and its gardens.

Designed with this in mind, the restaurant will allow diners to feel immersed in the landscape of the beautiful Scottish countryside, whilst eating the best locally sourced produce ; much of it grown in the hotel’s own kitchen garden.

An updated visual of the restaurant has now been released by Perthshire-based architect Fergus Purdie, showing the extensive use of glazing, sedum roof, weathered steel CorTen sheeting with a striking circular entrance. All set within a designed landscape setting bringing the restaurant and nature closer together.

Cromlix Hotel as it looks now, before the new restaurant extension | Cromlix

Cromlix is working with Suzanne Garuda of Garuda Design for the interiors. Garuda was responsible for the hotel refurbishment which took place in 2023.

Cromlix has appointed the Doune based Kings Group for the construction work, employing up to 65 local people from within a 15 mile radius of the hotel, including many highly-skilled local artisans.

Fergus Purdie said: “At the heart of this design is the presence and heritage of the garden wall, which we have elevated to be a major feature inside the restaurant as well as a physical backdrop to the building within the grounds.

“Sensory, tactile textures and the colour palette used in the interiors will really compliment this contextual approach and add another layer to the Cromlix experience.

“The ‘light touch’ of the glass facade and the extensive terrace at the front of the restaurant will encourage inside/outside dining for guests and visitors to relax and enjoy the lawn, woodland and surrounding panoramic views beyond.”

Hotel owner, Kim Murray added: “I’m really excited about this next phase for Cromlix. The Glasshouse, our current restaurant, has been doing really well and is fully booked most of the time, but the space lacks a bit of personality and doesn’t deliver aesthetically in the same way that the rest of the hotel does.

“We appointed a new executive head chef (James Mearing) earlier this year and he’s doing a great job, and it will be fantastic for him to put his stamp on this new food experience at Cromlix”.

In addition to the new restaurant, the hotel’s kitchen will move and be upgraded to cater for the increase in diners.

How the new Cromlix hotel restaurant will look. | Cromlix

Cromlix will also be adding a small, intimate fine-dining restaurant, three additional bedroom suites and a wellness cottage. The Glasshouse will become a dedicated afternoon tea and event space.

The Glasshouse will remain a dining space, but will be used mainly for afternoon teas and private events. A new fine dining restaurant space is also in the pipeline where the garden room private dining space is.

Speaking to The Scotsman in May, when plans had been approved, general manager Barry Makin explained this new space, saying: “There will be 16 covers and we can really push the boat out and let the chef loose, if you like, with his artistic culinary skills.”

