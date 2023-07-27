Edinburgh’s Best Beer Gardens: 17 Well-loved venues starting with 2023 award winners
Rain or shine there is no better place to enjoy a beer garden than Edinburgh which has an incredible selection to choose from starting with these three award-winning venues.
Whether you’re looking for free attractions, scenic hikes, traditional Scots cuisine or indeed a ‘cheeky’ whisky with your mates, Edinburgh has you well and truly covered. Naturally, some people want to enjoy the Scottish weather (indecisive as it is) with their beverage and that’s where Edinburgh’s wonderful beer gardens come in.
This year, a travel website known as Big 7 Travel released their annual list of the ‘Best Beer Gardens in Scotland’ and our historic capital city proudly featured in the ranking three times. It took into account not only the food and drink selection but also the venues’ ambience and scenery.
As we enjoy what remains of summer 2023, here are our top seventeen picks for beer gardens in Auld Reekie - Scots for “Edinburgh” or should we say “Auld Cheekie” (Pint) - that tick these same boxes starting with the Big 7 Travel’s recommendations i.e., Cold Town House, Teuchters Landing and The Outhouse.