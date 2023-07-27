Edinburgh’s Best Beer Gardens: 17 Well-loved venues starting with 2023 award winners

Rain or shine there is no better place to enjoy a beer garden than Edinburgh which has an incredible selection to choose from starting with these three award-winning venues.

Whether you’re looking for free attractions, scenic hikes, traditional Scots cuisine or indeed a ‘cheeky’ whisky with your mates, Edinburgh has you well and truly covered. Naturally, some people want to enjoy the Scottish weather (indecisive as it is) with their beverage and that’s where Edinburgh’s wonderful beer gardens come in.

This year, a travel website known as Big 7 Travel released their annual list of the ‘Best Beer Gardens in Scotland’ and our historic capital city proudly featured in the ranking three times. It took into account not only the food and drink selection but also the venues’ ambience and scenery.

As we enjoy what remains of summer 2023, here are our top seventeen picks for beer gardens in Auld Reekie - Scots for “Edinburgh” or should we say “Auld Cheekie” (Pint) - that tick these same boxes starting with the Big 7 Travel’s recommendations i.e., Cold Town House, Teuchters Landing and The Outhouse.

1 . Cold Town House Cold Town House is nestled in Edinburgh’s popular Grassmarket area. Here, along with a world-class craft beer, prosecco, or pizza, you can enjoy an incredible view of Edinburgh Castle in their beer garden. Photo Sales

2 . Teuchters Landing Fish and chips, pies, haggis… If the mouthwatering food here wasn’t enough to grab your attention then the picturesque floating beer garden with a panoramic view of the water and dockside certainly will do the trick. Photo Sales

3 . The Outhouse By way of their beverages and exciting DJ events or live music sessions this place is not short on “spirit” whatsoever. Their selection of spirits and craft beers coupled with their suntrap beer garden make for a delightful evening. Photo Sales

4 . The Pear Tree Located in the attractive West Nicolson Street, The Pear Tree is easily considered one of the most iconic pub gardens in Edinburgh. It is particularly well known for its incredible atmosphere when they host live sport events on their big screen. Photo Sales

