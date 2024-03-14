Easter holidays 2024: 50 of the best things to do in Scotland, from family egg hunts to zorbing
1 Take the kids to the Fort Douglas Easter Festival, from March 29 until April 1. There will be street food, a Candy Floss Cabin and a special appearance from the bunny. Plus, an obligatory Zorbing Cannonball Run, www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk
2 Join one of the National Trust for Scotland Easter Egg Trails, from March 29 until April 1, at destinations including Kellie Castle in Culross, and Glencoe National Nature Reserve, www.nts.org.uk.
3 Buy Marks & Spencer’s white chocolate Dougal the Westie puppy. Eat him, www.marksandspencer.com
4 Easter at Twelve Triangles in Edinburgh and Melrose means the return of their iconic sourdough hot cross buns, www.twelvetriangles.co.uk
5 The Fat Batard in Peebles has baked chocolate mini egg cheesecake, Creme Egg brownies and other delights, Instagram @the_fat_batard_bakery
6 Join the team at Ballintaggart, Perthshire, for an Easter Slow Sunday Roast, with live music and grub, £35pp, www.ballintaggart.com
7 Hunt for the rabbit sketches by Joseph Crawhall at The Burrell Collection, www.burrellcollection.com
8 Conifox has bouncy inflatables, an egg hunt and various activities at their Easter Festival, from March 23 until April 7, www.conifox.co.uk
9 Donate an Easter egg to Glasgow’s Revolucion de Cuba bar, so they can pass it onto foodbank The Trussell Trust, and you’ll get a free rum cocktail in return, while stocks last until March 23, www.revoluciondecuba.com
10 Donate chocolate eggs (and other stuff) directly to your local food bank, www.trusselltrust.org.uk
11 Easter Sunday diners at Edinburgh’s The Palmerston can expect signature dishes including mutton pie, www.thepalmerstonedinburgh.co.uk
12 Over Easter weekend, join the bunny for Enchanted Storytime and an egg hunt at Jupiter Artland, www.jupiterartland.org
13 Go see the new Ewan and Clara McGregor film, Bleeding Love, out on Easter weekend.
14 It’s not quite open yet, but Harestone Moss will have underground burrow accomodation, a la Easter rabbit, as part of its Whitecairns, Aberdeen, self-catering offering, www.harestonemoss.com
15 From March 29 to 31, take part in the easter egg hunt at five-star hotel, Greywalls, and work up an appetite for Sunday lunch, www.greywalls.co.uk
16 Easter Sunday at 18, the rooftop restaurant at Rusacks St Andrews, is an opportunity to enjoy two courses for £35, or three courses for £40, including roast rump of Scotch beef, www.marineandlawn.com
17 Buy Lush’s Hot Cross Bunny gingerbread-scented bath bomb at their new flagship Glasgow City store, www.lush.com
18 Invest in Iain Burnett, the Highland Chocolatier’s Ornate Chocolate Eggshells and Praline Eggs, made in Grandtully, www.highlandchocolatier.com
19 Drool over Faberge’s egg drop earrings at Laings, www.laingssuk.com
20 Sip Darnley’s Spiced Gin, made at Kingsbarns Distillery, with cinnamon and nutmeg for a hot cross bun vibe, www.darnleysgin.com
21 Elbow past the One Day fans and go egg rolling at Arthur’s Seat.
22 Attempt rabbit pose in a yoga class with Move Yoga, North Berwick, www.moveyoga.co.uk
23 Forego chocolate with L’Occitane’s Almond Beauty Easter Egg, £25, www.uk.loccitane.com
24 The Fife Arms guests are invited to Braemar Chocolate Shop Workshops on April 2 and April 9. Kids and their adult will get a choccy decorating experience, www.thefifearms.com
25 Glasgow’s newest luxury hotel, The Address, has opened. Try a Salted Caramel Espresso Martini in their bar, www.theaddressglasgow.com
26 Archerfield Walled Garden at Dirleton are doing an egg hunt over the Easter weekend, but also a Spring Wreath Making Workshop on March 31 for £50, including tea and cake, www.archerfieldwalledgarden.com
27 Try Fisher & Donaldson’s fudge doughnut filled Easter egg. Available to pre-order, with limited numbers available to purchase over Easter weekend, www.fisheranddonaldson.com
28 Eating fish on Good Friday? Try fishmonger and restaurant Fish Shop, Ballater, where dishes include partan bree, www.fishshopballater.co.uk
29 Or try Glasgow seafood restaurant Crabshakk, as they’re opening on Mondays for the first time from April 1, www.crabshakk.co.uk
30 Book a lambing experience with farm Lennox of Lomond. Available throughout April and May from £20, inclusive of fleecy cuddles, www.lennoxoflomond.com
31 Lunan Bay Farm Goat Nurseries in Angus is opening the doors for the second time ever, on March 30 and 31 and April 6 and 7, so you can ‘enjoy the antics of our famous goats in coats’. Cuteness overload, www.lunanbayfarm.com
32 Gleneagles is celebrating 100 years with a salted caramel truffle filled Centenary Easter Egg, £45, in a limited run of 100, available in the hotel’s arcade, www.gleneagles.com
33 The Scottish Wildlife Trust has organised a self-led Easter Egg Trail, from March 29 to April 14, with a wildlife twist. Check in at the Montrose Basin Visitor Centre, admission £3.50 adults, kids free. www.scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk
34 New Lanark Visitor Centre is offering free Easter events, from March 30 to April 14, with an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, bonnet-making, egg rolling, a parade and the Great New Lanark Duck Race on April 6, www.newlanark.org
35 The Broadford Hotel on Skye is holding an Easter Sunday lunch on March 31 only, www.broadfordhotel.co.uk
36 See Brodie Castle’s daffodil display - there are 400 or so varieties - www.nts.org.uk
37 The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh is offering a Bright and Beautiful Afternoon Tea, with cakes including One Little Speckled Egg and take on carrot cake, Hippety Hop, www.waedinburgh.co.uk
38 There’s story-telling with Ester Basket, wooden egg painting, playbarn fun and more at Craigie’s Farm on March 30 and 31, April 5, 6 and 7, www.craigies.co.uk
39 Alanda’s Gelato in Edinburgh, North Berwick, Longniddry and Prestonpans, has whipped up Hot Cross Bun and Creme Egg ice-cream flavours, with homemade fondant ripple, www.alandas.co.uk
40 Krispy Kreme has a feature-pack exclusive of three new Easter-doughnuts: Chocolate Egg-streme, Fudge Brownie Heaven and Chocolate Chip Dream, www.krispykreme.co.uk
41 Pay homage to the rabbit mural in Cowcaddens Subway, Glasgow.
42 Join The Hunt for the Golden Egg, March 29 to April 14, at Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh, www.rbge.org.uk
43 For those mourning the discontinuation of Nestle’s Caramac last year, Cadbury has launched a Caramilk Easter Egg, www.cadbury.co.uk
44 Order the Wild Spring bouquet from XOXO florists in Aberdeen, www.xoxofloristaberdeen.co.uk
45 Historic Scotland are seeking eggsplorers to crack the coad of the Easter egg thief, from March 29 to April 1, www.historicenvironment.scot
46 On March 30, Eve at Virgin Hotel Edinburgh are offering an Easter Brunch, £35 all inclusive food, with oysters, sushi, cheese, lobster and more, www.virginhotels.com
47 Highland Safari and Red Deer Centre will hold an egg hunt on its Discovery Trail, and they’ve opened booking for activities including gold panning, www.highlandsafaris.net
48 For hotel residents, there’s an Easter egg hunt frenzy at Crieff Hydro’s Action Glen, www.crieffhydro.com
49 Try Edinburgh cafe and bakery Soderberg’s påksägg shortbread cookies with lemon curd filling (in the shape of a fried egg), www.soderberg.uk
50 Browse the stalls of vintage fashion at The Night Market Easter Special at Cottiers Theatre, Glasgow, on March 28, www.cottiers.com
