1 Take the kids to the Fort Douglas Easter Festival, from March 29 until April 1. There will be street food, a Candy Floss Cabin and a special appearance from the bunny. Plus, an obligatory Zorbing Cannonball Run, www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk

2 Join one of the National Trust for Scotland Easter Egg Trails, from March 29 until April 1, at destinations including Kellie Castle in Culross, and Glencoe National Nature Reserve, www.nts.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3 Buy Marks & Spencer’s white chocolate Dougal the Westie puppy. Eat him, www.marksandspencer.com

Soderberg's Paksagg biscuits

4 Easter at Twelve Triangles in Edinburgh and Melrose means the return of their iconic sourdough hot cross buns, www.twelvetriangles.co.uk

5 The Fat Batard in Peebles has baked chocolate mini egg cheesecake, Creme Egg brownies and other delights, Instagram @the_fat_batard_bakery

6 Join the team at Ballintaggart, Perthshire, for an Easter Slow Sunday Roast, with live music and grub, £35pp, www.ballintaggart.com

7 Hunt for the rabbit sketches by Joseph Crawhall at The Burrell Collection, www.burrellcollection.com

Crieff Hydro Glen's Adventure Park

8 Conifox has bouncy inflatables, an egg hunt and various activities at their Easter Festival, from March 23 until April 7, www.conifox.co.uk

9 Donate an Easter egg to Glasgow’s Revolucion de Cuba bar, so they can pass it onto foodbank The Trussell Trust, and you’ll get a free rum cocktail in return, while stocks last until March 23, www.revoluciondecuba.com

10 Donate chocolate eggs (and other stuff) directly to your local food bank, www.trusselltrust.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11 Easter Sunday diners at Edinburgh’s The Palmerston can expect signature dishes including mutton pie, www.thepalmerstonedinburgh.co.uk

Krispy Kreme's Easter offerings

12 Over Easter weekend, join the bunny for Enchanted Storytime and an egg hunt at Jupiter Artland, www.jupiterartland.org

13 Go see the new Ewan and Clara McGregor film, Bleeding Love, out on Easter weekend.

14 It’s not quite open yet, but Harestone Moss will have underground burrow accomodation, a la Easter rabbit, as part of its Whitecairns, Aberdeen, self-catering offering, www.harestonemoss.com

15 From March 29 to 31, take part in the easter egg hunt at five-star hotel, Greywalls, and work up an appetite for Sunday lunch, www.greywalls.co.uk

New Lanark exterior

16 Easter Sunday at 18, the rooftop restaurant at Rusacks St Andrews, is an opportunity to enjoy two courses for £35, or three courses for £40, including roast rump of Scotch beef, www.marineandlawn.com

17 Buy Lush’s Hot Cross Bunny gingerbread-scented bath bomb at their new flagship Glasgow City store, www.lush.com

18 Invest in Iain Burnett, the Highland Chocolatier’s Ornate Chocolate Eggshells and Praline Eggs, made in Grandtully, www.highlandchocolatier.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19 Drool over Faberge’s egg drop earrings at Laings, www.laingssuk.com

20 Sip Darnley’s Spiced Gin, made at Kingsbarns Distillery, with cinnamon and nutmeg for a hot cross bun vibe, www.darnleysgin.com

21 Elbow past the One Day fans and go egg rolling at Arthur’s Seat.

Dalkeith Country Park Easter Events LaunchPictured chasing the Dalkeith Country Park Easter bunny are sisters Sadie Watkins (aged four) and Phoebe Watkins (aged seven), Juliette Thomson (aged seven and from North Berwick), Elijah Mitchell (aged nine) and Alexandra Thomson (aged 11).Photography for Dalkeith Country Park from: Colin Hattersley Photography - www.colinhattersley.com - [email protected] - 07974 957 388.

22 Attempt rabbit pose in a yoga class with Move Yoga, North Berwick, www.moveyoga.co.uk

23 Forego chocolate with L’Occitane’s Almond Beauty Easter Egg, £25, www.uk.loccitane.com

24 The Fife Arms guests are invited to Braemar Chocolate Shop Workshops on April 2 and April 9. Kids and their adult will get a choccy decorating experience, www.thefifearms.com

25 Glasgow’s newest luxury hotel, The Address, has opened. Try a Salted Caramel Espresso Martini in their bar, www.theaddressglasgow.com

26 Archerfield Walled Garden at Dirleton are doing an egg hunt over the Easter weekend, but also a Spring Wreath Making Workshop on March 31 for £50, including tea and cake, www.archerfieldwalledgarden.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27 Try Fisher & Donaldson’s fudge doughnut filled Easter egg. Available to pre-order, with limited numbers available to purchase over Easter weekend, www.fisheranddonaldson.com

28 Eating fish on Good Friday? Try fishmonger and restaurant Fish Shop, Ballater, where dishes include partan bree, www.fishshopballater.co.uk

29 Or try Glasgow seafood restaurant Crabshakk, as they’re opening on Mondays for the first time from April 1, www.crabshakk.co.uk

30 Book a lambing experience with farm Lennox of Lomond. Available throughout April and May from £20, inclusive of fleecy cuddles, www.lennoxoflomond.com

31 Lunan Bay Farm Goat Nurseries in Angus is opening the doors for the second time ever, on March 30 and 31 and April 6 and 7, so you can ‘enjoy the antics of our famous goats in coats’. Cuteness overload, www.lunanbayfarm.com

32 Gleneagles is celebrating 100 years with a salted caramel truffle filled Centenary Easter Egg, £45, in a limited run of 100, available in the hotel’s arcade, www.gleneagles.com

33 The Scottish Wildlife Trust has organised a self-led Easter Egg Trail, from March 29 to April 14, with a wildlife twist. Check in at the Montrose Basin Visitor Centre, admission £3.50 adults, kids free. www.scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk

34 New Lanark Visitor Centre is offering free Easter events, from March 30 to April 14, with an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, bonnet-making, egg rolling, a parade and the Great New Lanark Duck Race on April 6, www.newlanark.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35 The Broadford Hotel on Skye is holding an Easter Sunday lunch on March 31 only, www.broadfordhotel.co.uk

36 See Brodie Castle’s daffodil display - there are 400 or so varieties - www.nts.org.uk

37 The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh is offering a Bright and Beautiful Afternoon Tea, with cakes including One Little Speckled Egg and take on carrot cake, Hippety Hop, www.waedinburgh.co.uk

38 There’s story-telling with Ester Basket, wooden egg painting, playbarn fun and more at Craigie’s Farm on March 30 and 31, April 5, 6 and 7, www.craigies.co.uk

39 Alanda’s Gelato in Edinburgh, North Berwick, Longniddry and Prestonpans, has whipped up Hot Cross Bun and Creme Egg ice-cream flavours, with homemade fondant ripple, www.alandas.co.uk

40 Krispy Kreme has a feature-pack exclusive of three new Easter-doughnuts: Chocolate Egg-streme, Fudge Brownie Heaven and Chocolate Chip Dream, www.krispykreme.co.uk

41 Pay homage to the rabbit mural in Cowcaddens Subway, Glasgow.

42 Join The Hunt for the Golden Egg, March 29 to April 14, at Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh, www.rbge.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

43 For those mourning the discontinuation of Nestle’s Caramac last year, Cadbury has launched a Caramilk Easter Egg, www.cadbury.co.uk

44 Order the Wild Spring bouquet from XOXO florists in Aberdeen, www.xoxofloristaberdeen.co.uk

45 Historic Scotland are seeking eggsplorers to crack the coad of the Easter egg thief, from March 29 to April 1, www.historicenvironment.scot

46 On March 30, Eve at Virgin Hotel Edinburgh are offering an Easter Brunch, £35 all inclusive food, with oysters, sushi, cheese, lobster and more, www.virginhotels.com

47 Highland Safari and Red Deer Centre will hold an egg hunt on its Discovery Trail, and they’ve opened booking for activities including gold panning, www.highlandsafaris.net

48 For hotel residents, there’s an Easter egg hunt frenzy at Crieff Hydro’s Action Glen, www.crieffhydro.com

49 Try Edinburgh cafe and bakery Soderberg’s påksägg shortbread cookies with lemon curd filling (in the shape of a fried egg), www.soderberg.uk