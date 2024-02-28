Lush Highlands Spa treatment

Lush Glasgow City is the brand’s first Scottish anchor store and, at 2000 sq ft, it’s a sensory overload.

The colours! The smells! It’s so easy to linger round the bath bomb displays and forget your appointment time, as you’re en route to the top floor spa, which opens on March 1.

Upstairs, there are potted plants and orange walls, with four single and two double treatment rooms, all named after birds.

I’m here to try their new Highlands treatment, which which will be available at the Lush Glasgow City and Lush Edinburgh stores.

It’s been developed with a soundtrack that features Scottish folk singers, Julie Fowlis and Ewen Henderson.

My therapist, Jordan, lets me touch the basalt stones that will be used, and smell the creamy massage bar, which contains Scottish-grown mugwort, traditionally used to settle the nervous system. I also choose a rune-like stone, from a selection with silvery symbols carved into them. Mine is The Alignment Marker, which is associated with understanding yourself.

Then I’m into the room, where a blue light glows and furze incense burns. For the next 60 minutes, I listen to Gaelic songs, and the sound of drums, fiddles, pipes, and rain, while I experience a blissful flowing full body hot stone massage.

It concludes with a cup of Earl Grey tea with heather in their ‘cosy area’.

I’m so relaxed that I want to head straight home to bed. I’ll try not to get too distracted by the bath bombs on the way out.