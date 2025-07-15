'Cosy' wine bar and restaurant in beautiful town named best in Scotland by national guide

A small restaurant and wine bar in one of Scotland’s most popular river-side towns is the best in the country, according to the Good Food Guide.

The Good Food Guide, in partnership with Square, has announced its 100 Best Local Restaurants for 2025. Topping the list, as overall winner, is Lucky Lychee in Winchester, a standout Malaysian restaurant run by husband-and-wife duo James Harris and Nicole Yeoh, while Dunkeld wine bar Redwood is named Best Local Restaurant in Scotland.

Redwood Wines is a cosy bottle shop, wine bar and restaurant located on Bridge Street in Dunkeld close to the famous Aran Bakery. Serving seasonal small plates ideal for lunch or a light dinner, they’re also known for their epic £20 roast beef sandwich . The wine list and what’s on the shelves is impressive, and it has been designed to make wine accessible.

Talking to The Scotsman ahead of opening, co-owner Roseanna Preston-Jones said: “The mission is to make wine accessible and fun by discovering smaller boutique vintners as well as exploring more classical vignerons. Whether hosting intimate tastings or larger gatherings, the approach is simple; making people comfortable talking about wine. We want to relieve the pressure and snobbery of the wine world and make it fun, easy, educational, and accessible”.

Roseanna and Morgwn Preston-Jones said of their business being named as best in Scotland by the Good Food Guide: “We are truly honoured to be recognised by The Good Food Guide.

“We pour our heart and soul into every aspect of Redwood and sharing that passion for food and wine fills us with great joy. We love Dunkeld, our loyal customers and visitors alike.”

Redwood Wines in Dunkeld has been named the best local restaurant in Scotland by the Good Food Guide | TSPL

The Good Food Guide’s inspector said: “It’s exactly the kind of place you long to see in your neighbourhood”, praising the ‘joyous’ cooking and quiet brilliance of Redwood’s offering. “We can't believe Dunkeld has such a fantastic little place like this,” agreed one of the reader nominations, adding: “The wine selection is stunning and the overall ambience and experience world class.”

Now in its 15th year, the Best Local Restaurant awards spotlight brilliant, independently run venues that define affordable and accessible dining across Britain.

From Argyll to Anglesey, Newcastle to the Cornish coast, nearly 60,000 public nominations poured in from diners eager to champion their favourite spots.

The Guide's anonymous inspectors criss-crossed the country to put these nominations to the test, revealing how Britain really eats in 2025.

In a recent survey, 61% of diners said that eating out has become too expensive for them in 2025.

The Good Food Guide’s editor, Chloë Hamilton, said: “Great value for money is a big focus of this year’s list. We’re celebrating wine bars serving sensational small plates, neighbourhood bistros breathing new life into faded towns, and cherished family-run gems where you can enjoy a great meal for under £20.”

This year’s Best Local Restaurants campaign is in partnership with business technology platform Square. Commenting on Square’s partnership, Samantha Hussain-Letch, executive director at Square, said: “At Square, supporting the food and beverage industry is our top global priority, so we’re proud to partner with The Good Food Guide to celebrate this exceptional list of restaurants. We’re seeing incredible innovation and renewed optimism across the hospitality sector, and at Square, we’re committed to being the best digital partner possible – so restaurateurs can focus on what they do best: delivering outstanding customer experiences. The restaurants recognised by The Good Food Guide exemplify creativity and excellence, and we’re excited to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

Affordability in mind

While the rising cost of dining out has hit the wallets of customers all over Britain, a major feature of this year’s list is affordability, with £15 lunch menus proving particularly popular.

Lucky Lychee (overall winner), Fino in Cromer (Central & East of England winner), Stretford Canteen (Manchester), Piccalilli (Nottingham), Juliet (Stroud) and Post in Newnham on Severn (Gloucestershire) will all feed customers well for less than £20 per head, usually with a drink included.

Other notable value-for-money venues include Swine Bistro in Leeds (two courses for £20), an £11.50 lunch at Pomelo in Edinburgh and a two-course lunch for £18 at New Wave Brasserie in Lechlade (Gloucestershire).

We still love Italian food - and wine bars offer flexibility

The approachable format of wine bars and bottle shops offer much needed flexibility to local diners across Britain. A glass of something good and a menu of tempting snacks and small plates might lead to a full-blown meal, or serve as a midweek stop-in. Redwood Wines, Fino and Counter Culture – all regional winners – follow this mould, alongside the excellent wine-led St Eia in St Ives, Mara in Aberdeen and John Dory Wine in Sandgate.

Elsewhere, the charm of old-school Italian trattorias has won the hearts of communities around the country. From the lived-in warmth of London winner, Ida, to the chequered tablecloths at North West winner, Lupo, and the low-lit buzz of Brutto, a laid-back conviviality and produce-first approach has proved a recipe for success. 10% of this year’s Best Local Restaurants are Italian.

The Scottish restaurants that made the Good Food Guide’s 2025 Best Local Restaurant list

Redwood Wines, Dunkeld (Scotland winner)

Tide & Thyme, Tighnabruaich

The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem

The Gordon Arms, Selkirk

Fin & Grape, Edinburgh

Mara, Aberdeen

Barry Fish, Edinburgh

Leftfield, Edinburgh

The Palmerston, Edinburgh

Gloriosa, Glasgow

The Free Company, Balerno

The Whitehouse, Lochaline

Pomelo, Edinburgh