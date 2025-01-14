Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin announces closure of popular Michelin-hailed Edinburgh restaurant

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 14th Jan 2025, 09:57 BST
The restaurant had been hailed by the Michelin Guide, but will close just two-and-a-half years after opening

Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin has blamed the difficult economic climate for announcing he is closing one of his popular Edinburgh restaurants.

Kora, on Bruntsfield Place in Edinburgh, will shut at the end of this month, Kitchin has confirmed.

Where: 14-17 Bruntsfield Pl, Edinburgh EH10 4HNWhere: 14-17 Bruntsfield Pl, Edinburgh EH10 4HN
The decision was announced on social media by Kitchin - Scotland’s youngest ever winner of a Michelin star.

A post by Kitchin on Instagram said: “We have made the very tough decision to wrap Kora up at the end of this month.

“Our regular diners and our suppliers have been instrumental in Kora’s success. Our incredible team has really shown visitors to Edinburgh how incredible Scottish fare is and how proud we are to promote Scottish hospitality.

“We have every intention to bring the Kora concept back to Edinburgh one day, but there is no hiding that the current economic climate contributes to this difficult decision. We have no option, but to exercise our lease break clause, which is now due.”

Kitchin had opened Kora with his wife Michaela in the former site of their Southside Scran eaterie in July 2022.

Tom Kitchin was at the forefront of Edinburgh’s transformation from a mediocre city for eating out to world-beating.Tom Kitchin was at the forefront of Edinburgh’s transformation from a mediocre city for eating out to world-beating.
The restaurant received glowing reviews, with the Michelin Guide praising its “nature-to-plate ethos, offering simply presented, reimagined brasserie classics”.

The Edinburgh-born chef also owns The Kitchin, a Michelin-starred contemporary Scottish restaurant in Leith, Stockbridge bistro the Scran & Scallie, and The Bonnie Badger in Gullane.

Kitchin has said anyone with unused Kora gift vouchers will be able to use them at his three other acclaimed eateries.

Dare to be Honest
