Scotland punches above its weight in many respects, from its vast cultural heritage to the numerous inventions created by our clever countrymen.

Among the country’s best-known contributions to the world is whisky, a multi-billion pound industry that features in drinks cabinets and glasses across the globe.

In recent years gin has also come to prominence, with some of the finest examples created and distilled in Scotland, and now drinks makers are turning their attention to the latest trend of boutique rums.

One of the best way to learn how Scotland has become a centre of excellence in the art of making the perfect tipple is to take one of the distillery tours on offer.

These tend to involve a tour of the premises with an expert guide divulging all the appropriate facts and figures, followed by the all-important tastings then a trip to the shop to stock up on your new favourite dram.

You’ll also be supporting an industry that, like much of the tourist sector, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

With this in mind, here are 15 of the highest-rated distillery tours on travel site Tripadvisor – and what the reviewers had to say about them.

1. Eden Mills Perhaps surprisingly, given the country's global status as the home of whisky, Scotland's top distillery tour is of the Eden Mills gin distillery in St Andrews. Lisa R wrote: "What a great afternoon we had blending our own gin and hearing the interesting takes of gin and the history of Eden Mill from Matthew who was very engaging and a fantastic host. Would absolutely recommend." The distillery is currently closed for renovation.

2. Tomatin Distillery The Tomatin Distillery is the second most hightly-rated attraction in Inverness, offering tours and a shop. QbGtom13 wrote: "We did the full distillery tour, which was quite simply amazing. Fiona showed us a very good time at the whisky tasting, and the value-for-money was incredible. The whisky is delicious."

3. Oban Distillery Established by brothers Hugh and John Stevenson in 1793, the Oban Distillery is one of the smallest distilleries in Scotland. GemmaBemmax wrote: "Very informative and Jim made the tour really enjoyable, creating a relaxed atmosphere even with social distancing in place. A few tipples to take away and an engraved whisky glass as a complimentary gift."

4. Blair Athol Distillery No visit to Pitlochry is complete without a visit to the Blair Athol Distillery, the spiritual home of Bell's Whisky established in 1798. Nick W wrote: "Really interesting and informative. The place is beautiful and we learned all about the processes and saw it in action. Callum was very friendly and helped us pick out whisky to take home."