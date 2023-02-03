Looking to book a romantic meal for Valentine’s Day? Here are the 10 best restaurants in Glasgow in 2023 – according to customer reviews on TripAdvisor.

As you would expect, Scotland’s largest city has some of the biggest and best places to eat in the entirety of Scotland.

Packed with a variation of food choices, the list of Glasgow’s best restaurants include some of the city’s most loved institutions combined with an array of new restaurants that are certain to become a staple in the near future.

So, whether you fancy an Indian meal, an Italian meal, a steak or some fine vegan cuisine, we have pulled together a list of Glasgow’s top restaurants as per customer reviews on highly respected travel site TripAdvisor.

Take a look at these 10 best dining options to help you choose the perfect meal tonight.

1 . Murphy's Pakora Bar Despite only opening in April of last year, Murphy's Pakora Bar has shot straight to the top of the TripAdvisor charts. Located at 1293 Argyle Street, customers say the venue makes a perfect curry date night and claim it as "the best curry and service in Glasgow" - high praise!

2 . Fanny Trollopes Offering a fine range of British cuisine, Fanny Trollopes comes highly rated and is located 1066 Argyle Street. Customer's say the restaurant offer food that is "beautifully presented" and "amazing" food.

3 . The Gannet This Michelin star restaurant is based in 1155 Argyle Street and comes extremely highly rated, with guests full of praise for the food on offer. One customer cited their lamb dish as "the only one they've ever loved".

4 . Madras Cafe Serving classic Indian food with a twist, Madras Cafe is said to offer "excellent South Indian food", great curry dishes and "good value". Located at 82 Howard Street.