These are 16 of Scotland's best restaurants according to TripAdvisor. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Best Restaurant in Scotland: These 16 Scottish restaurants are the most highly rated in 2023 - as per TripAdvisor reviews

Here are the 16 most highly rated restaurants in Scotland – with restaurants in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh all making the list.

By Graham Falk
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:37 GMT

Ever wondered which Scottish restaurants are seen as the best restaurants to eat in your hometown or city?

With a number of delicious food choices, the list of Scotland’s best restaurants include some of the countries most loved institutions combined with an array of new restaurants that have wowed customers since opening their door.

So, whether you fancy a curry, a pasta dish, a succulent steak or some fine vegan cuisine, we have pulled together a list of 16 of the best restaurants in Scotland, city by city, as per customer reviews on highly respected travel site TripAdvisor.

This list is in no particular order.

Cheese & Tomatin is a top rated Italian based at 10 Stephens Brae. Customer recommend it for "excellent" wood fried pizza and call it "the best in Inverness".

1. Cheese & Tomatin (Inverness)

Cheese & Tomatin is a top rated Italian based at 10 Stephens Brae. Customer recommend it for "excellent" wood fried pizza and call it "the best in Inverness". Photo: Cheese & Tomatin

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is located on 9 and Bank Street and is described as one of the "gems of Edinburgh". It offers lots of options, including plant based food for vegans.

2. Makars Gourmet Mash Bar (Edinburgh)

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is located on 9 and Bank Street and is described as one of the "gems of Edinburgh". It offers lots of options, including plant based food for vegans. Photo: Makars Gourmet Mash Bar

Believe it or not, but this popular cocktail bar is ranked highly for its quality of food! Located at 25 Belmont Street, customer said the food was "the best".

3. Revolution (Aberdeen)

Believe it or not, but this popular cocktail bar is ranked highly for its quality of food! Located at 25 Belmont Street, customer said the food was "the best". Photo: Revolution Aberdeen

Despite only opening in April of last year, Murphy's Pakora Bar has shot straight to the top of the TripAdvisor charts. Located at 1293 Argyle Street, customers say the venue makes a perfect curry date night and claim it as "the best curry and service in Glasgow" - high praise!

4. Murphy's Pakora Bar (Glasgow)

Despite only opening in April of last year, Murphy's Pakora Bar has shot straight to the top of the TripAdvisor charts. Located at 1293 Argyle Street, customers say the venue makes a perfect curry date night and claim it as "the best curry and service in Glasgow" - high praise! Photo: Murphy's Pakora Bar

