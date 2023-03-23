Best Restaurant in Scotland: These 16 Scottish restaurants are the most highly rated in 2023 - as per TripAdvisor reviews
Here are the 16 most highly rated restaurants in Scotland – with restaurants in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh all making the list.
Ever wondered which Scottish restaurants are seen as the best restaurants to eat in your hometown or city?
With a number of delicious food choices, the list of Scotland’s best restaurants include some of the countries most loved institutions combined with an array of new restaurants that have wowed customers since opening their door.
So, whether you fancy a curry, a pasta dish, a succulent steak or some fine vegan cuisine, we have pulled together a list of 16 of the best restaurants in Scotland, city by city, as per customer reviews on highly respected travel site TripAdvisor.
This list is in no particular order.