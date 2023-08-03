As the national dish of Scotland in its capital city, a trip to Edinburgh simply isn’t complete unless you’ve tried some traditional Scottish haggis during your visit.

Haggis is Scotland’s national dish that has been enjoyed by Scots for centuries. It is made from cows or sheep’s offal prepared with oatmeal, suet and seasonings. Many visitors of Scotland are not familiar with what a ‘Haggis’ actually is and for a bit of ‘craic’ (banter) locals will convince them that it’s a four-legged creature that roams the Scottish Highlands.

Jokes aside, the dish is not only delicious but also central to other cultural traditions of the country. Every year we celebrate Burns Night, an evening held in honour of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns which involves a ‘Burns Supper’ consisting of haggis, neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes).

Scots closely associate the poet with haggis as one of his famous works is a love letter to the dish where he calls it the “Great Chieftain o’ the Puddin-race!” In short, it’s a staple of Scottish cuisine and for anyone visiting Auld Reekie (“Edinburgh” in the Scots language) then it really is a must-try.

To show you where you can get your hands on some, here are our top picks of Haggis restaurants for you to enjoy in our wonderful capital city.

1 . Arcade Bar, Haggis & Whisky House Their social media puts it best: “Haggis, whisky and other Scottish favourites - what’s not to love!?” Considered the best haggis in the capital by many, the Arcade offers local and fresh Scottish food as well as over 100 whiskeys - so you can enjoy Scotland’s national dish and national drink all in one session. (Address: 48 Cockburn St, Jackson Close, Edinburgh EH1 1PB) Photo Sales

2 . The Haggis Box Conveniently located on Edinburgh’s royal mile (a favourite location of tourists) the Haggis Box prides itself on preparing Haggis, neeps and tatties as it would traditionally be done by Scots. Top it off with a dressing of your choice like red wine gravy, mustard or whisky and you’ve got a delicious meal on your hands. (Address: Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1SR) Photo Sales

3 . Halfway House The Halfway House is one of Edinburgh’s “wee-est” (smallest) pubs. It can be found a short distance between the Royal Mile and Waverley train station. Here, you can enjoy award-winning Haggis or even other Scottish cultural dishes like Cullen Skink if you’ve still got room afterwards. (Address: Fleshmarket close, 24 Fleshmarket Cl, Edinburgh EH1 1BX) Photo Sales

4 . Makars Mash Bar (Edinburgh) As written on their website, Makars Mash Bar excel at supplying “Scottish comfort food and friendly service while supporting local suppliers.” They are well-known for their amazing choice of meats with gourmet mash. In particular, their beef haggis with turnip puree and heather honey goes highly recommended. (Address: 9-12 Bank St, Edinburgh EH1 2LN) Photo Sales