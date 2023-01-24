4 . Robert Burns was not always known as 'Burns'

Despite being fondly referred to as ‘Rabbie Burns’ by many Scots, our national poet actually wasn’t born under this name nor Robert Burns. In fact, he originally held the name ‘Robert Burness’ until he decided to shorten his second name when he was 27 years old. What’s more, signatures reveal that he never signed his name with ‘Rabbie’ and was more partial to using Rob, Rab, Robin or even ‘Spunlie’.

Photo: via WikiCommons