Robert Burns is the world-famous Scottish Bard we all know and love for his timeless poetry, and in honour of Burns Night 2023 here are 10 surprising facts you likely never knew about the man.
January 25 marks the annual celebration of Scotland’s national poet or ‘Bard’ known as Robert Burns. On this day we observe traditional Scottish music, poetry recitals, and the sharing of cultural dishes like Haggis as we celebrate ‘Rabbie’ himself… But is that even his real name?
While the Scottish icon is known well for his poetry and command of the Scots language, there remain more elusive details of the Alloway-born poet and his legacy.
So, in celebration of Burns Night 2023, here are 10 facts about Robert Burns you likely haven't heard of before.
1. Robert Burns was known to be a womaniser
Robert Burns was known for being a ladies man and he fathered 12 children in total between 4 different women. However his last-born child, Maxwell, was born on the day of his funeral on July 25, 1796. It has been said he began his romantic ways in his early years, at age 15 he wrote his first song ‘O Once I Lov’d (A Bonnie Lass)’ to impress a girl named Nellie.
Photo: Iconographic Archive/Alamy
2. His curiosity for the supernatural began at a young age
Growing up in Ayrshire, Scotland, it has been said that Burns was always interested in the supernatural and his love of the topic was fostered by an old widow who worked at his father’s farm telling him such stories. Four of Burns’ poems deal with the supernatural including Tam o’ Shanter, Death and Doctor Hornbrock, Halloween and The Address to the De’il.
Photo: via WikiCommons
3. You can find Robert Burns statues all over the world
Robert Burns, as a non-religious figure, is amongst the people who have the most statues dedicated in their honour around the world. There are well over 60 statues dedicated to the Scottish poet and these can be found across many countries like the example above which is in New York City (USA).
Photo: via WikiCommons
4. Robert Burns was not always known as 'Burns'
Despite being fondly referred to as ‘Rabbie Burns’ by many Scots, our national poet actually wasn’t born under this name nor Robert Burns. In fact, he originally held the name ‘Robert Burness’ until he decided to shorten his second name when he was 27 years old. What’s more, signatures reveal that he never signed his name with ‘Rabbie’ and was more partial to using Rob, Rab, Robin or even ‘Spunlie’.
Photo: via WikiCommons