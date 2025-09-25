‘Amazing’ Scottish waterside bar with stunning views for sale for £600,000

A community-focused seaside bar has come on the market.

The Harbour Bar in Gourdon, Aberdeenshire , has come on the market for offers in the region of £600,000.

Posting about the sale, the current team wrote on social media: “After over 7yrs of having the privilege of running such an amazing community focused pub, it is now time to pass on the keys to the next custodian. So if you have ever fancied running your own pub , nows your chance!

“Please be assured there will be no immediate changes & The Harbour Bar Team will continue to deliver the excellent service you all know and love in the meantime. Thank you for your ongoing support. Jonney & Katy”

The historic pub has a lounge bar and public bar as well as a beer garden with fantastic sea views. There’s also a games room in the pub, which can be used as a private events space.

It currently serves traditional pub food from the commercial kitchen and is home to a fine selection of beers, as recognised by CAMRA.

The listing for the pub reads: “The Harbour Bar attracts both regular local patrons and tourists, offering a warm, traditional Scottish atmosphere with a tartan-themed décor.

“The venue features a range of amenities, including karaoke and live music, digital tabletop games, darts, pool, and additional relaxed lounge-style soft seating. A popular and welcoming destination for all, The Harbour Bar provides something for everyone to enjoy.

“At first floor there is owners/managers accommodation which benefits from its own entrance and stunning views across the harbour.

“The accommodation comprises two double bedrooms, one with an ensuite, lounge and bathroom. There is a mezzanine/attic level housing a study. The owners accommodation has the potential to be used for short term lets subject to all the necessary consents and permissions.

“Externally, the premises benefits from a canopy with sheltered seating and a welcoming entrance, alongside a large, furnished beer garden, which features 12 picnic benches 2 of which are wheelchair accessible and a further 2 benches.

“The beer garden also benefits from a seasonal barbecue shed. The property is also equipped with extensive PV solar panels installed on the roof. A striking feature of the eastern elevation is an exceptional mural, painted by a local artist, depicting a local fishing vessel- a popular photo opportunity for visitors.”