All the winners of the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025 - including best bar

The capital’s finest pubs, bars and hospitality stars were celebrated on Monday night (22 September 2025) at the Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball, where the winners of the 2025 Edinburgh Bar Awards were revealed in front of a packed house of 300 at The Biscuit Factory.
The awards, voted on by the public and Edinburgh’s bar community, recognised the very best of the capital’s world-class drinks scene, across 11 categories from cocktail creativity to pub culture, rising talent, and the people making it all happen.
Here are all of this year’s winners.
1. Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025 - Best Cocktail winner
Winner – Yuzu Margarita – Hey Palu/Chancho
Highly Commended – Porridge Colada – Nauticus | contributed
2. Edinburgh Bar Awards Best Shake winner
Winner – Logan Pope
Highly Commended – Saul Lavelle | contributed
3. Edinburgh Bar Awards Social Star
Winner – Ross Lawrie – Schweppes
Highly Commended – Groundskeeper Fanny (Murray Tait) | contributed
4. Edinburgh Bar Awards Far Side of the Bar
Winner – Connie Macdonald – Port of Leith
Highly Commended – Kaitlin Wilkes – The Ada Coleman Project | contributed