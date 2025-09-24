All the winners of the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025 - including best bar

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 24th Sep 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 17:02 BST

Edinburgh’s best bars - and the people behind them - were celebrated this month.

The capital’s finest pubs, bars and hospitality stars were celebrated on Monday night (22 September 2025) at the Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball, where the winners of the 2025 Edinburgh Bar Awards were revealed in front of a packed house of 300 at The Biscuit Factory.

The awards, voted on by the public and Edinburgh’s bar community, recognised the very best of the capital’s world-class drinks scene, across 11 categories from cocktail creativity to pub culture, rising talent, and the people making it all happen.

Here are all of this year’s winners.

Winner – Yuzu Margarita – Hey Palu/Chancho Highly Commended – Porridge Colada – Nauticus

1. Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025 - Best Cocktail winner

Winner – Yuzu Margarita – Hey Palu/Chancho Highly Commended – Porridge Colada – Nauticus | contributed

Photo Sales
Winner – Logan Pope Highly Commended – Saul Lavelle

2. Edinburgh Bar Awards Best Shake winner

Winner – Logan Pope Highly Commended – Saul Lavelle | contributed

Photo Sales
Winner – Ross Lawrie – Schweppes Highly Commended – Groundskeeper Fanny (Murray Tait)

3. Edinburgh Bar Awards Social Star

Winner – Ross Lawrie – Schweppes Highly Commended – Groundskeeper Fanny (Murray Tait) | contributed

Photo Sales
Winner – Connie Macdonald – Port of Leith Highly Commended – Kaitlin Wilkes – The Ada Coleman Project

4. Edinburgh Bar Awards Far Side of the Bar

Winner – Connie Macdonald – Port of Leith Highly Commended – Kaitlin Wilkes – The Ada Coleman Project | contributed

Photo Sales
