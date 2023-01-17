All the Scottish restaurants named in the 2023 SquareMeal top UK 100

Independent restaurant guide, SquareMeal.,has announced the best restaurants that the UK has to offer and 11 are in Scotland.
SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 is the only list of its kind to exclude London’s restaurants - allowing the wider UK’s dining scene to truly shine. Here we take a look at the Scottish restaurants that were named in the UK top 100 for 2023.
1. The Kinneuchar Inn
This 17th-century pub and restaurant in Fife came in at number 14 and, according to SquareMeal ‘serves an affordable yet elevated a la carte menu.’
Photo: TSPL
2. Inver
Listed at number 23, Inver is a restaurant with bothies and shepherds huts on site and is located in the peaceful and picturesque Loch Fyne. SquareMeal says Inver ‘blends ultra-fresh local produce - sometimes straight out of the loch - with clever Nordic technique.’
Photo: TSPL
3. Cail Bruich
In at 33, is Glasgow’s first Michelin Star restaurant in years. Former Restaurant Andrew Fairlie chef, Lorna McNee is at the helm of this stylish west end restaurant. SquareMeal says ‘Cail Bruich is a special occasion spot worth saving up for.’
Photo: Clair Irwin
4. Celentano’s
Number 39 of the top 100 is Celentano’s, a fairly new restaurant located in Cathedral House. SquareMeal notes the ‘simple, unfussy dishes designed to be shared with loved ones.’
Photo: Celentano’s