The 2025 Scran Award categories have been announced - and there is a new award up for grabs

One of our Scran Awards for 2025 will celebrate and showcase those local businesses who are the heroes in your neighbourhood - and you can decide the winner.

There are 16 categories in the 2025 Scran Awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and The Scotsman wants to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

Anyone can nominate their favourite local restaurant, chef, whisky, newcomer and hotel and cocktail bar now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape Scotland’s food and drink scene.

Categories include Scottish Restaurant of the Year, Best Pub, Scottish Chef of the Year and Best Street Food. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday, June 23 at Oran Mor in Glasgow’s west end. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must-attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink sector.

One of the awards will be decided by Scotsman readers - the Best Local Restaurant. This is an exciting new category for 2025 and celebrates the fantastic restaurants across Scotland loved by locals.

The shortlisted businesses will then be put to the public vote in The Scotsman and through the website to determine our winner for 2025. To nominate your favourite local restaurant, all you need to do is provide detail on what makes your favourite local restaurant stand out from others in the area.

A returning category for 2025 is the Newcomer of the Year . This award is for the individual or establishment that has made their dreams a reality - recognising the hard work and passion that goes into opening a business.

Luis Letelier-Lobos accepts the 'Hidden Gem' award on behalf on Midlothian curry house The Radhuni from event host Katy Johnston.

The 2024 Scran Awards winner for Newcomer of the Year was Scotts Greenock. Located in Ocean Terminal Greenock, this business is Buzzworks Holdings’ first venture into Inverclyde.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings managing director, said: “At Scotts Greenock, we are committed to delivering a unique dining experience for guests from the moment they come through the doors.

“Whether it’s the carefully crafted menus synonymous with Scotts or the incredible views of the Clyde, every aspect of our restaurant has been meticulously designed to create a welcoming and memorable atmosphere.

“Our chefs work hard to create a fantastic offering, which will appeal to all tastes. From classic fish and chips to mouth-watering burgers, char-grilled steaks and freshly landed seafood alongside an innovative vegetarian and vegan menu, there is something for everyone.

“The drinks team have picked an impressive selection of 15 wines and champagnes by the glass. We also have an impressive array of world-class cocktails, prepared by our talented mixologists available from the bar, ensuring every occasion can be enjoyed by all.”