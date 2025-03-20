Scran Awards 2025: The Scotsman's food and drink awards are open for nominations

The Scran Awards are back for 2025, and we’re looking for your nominations.

After further success last year, we’re delighted to announce The Scotsman Scran Awards 2025 are open for nominations.

The awards recognise and reward those in the food and drink sector who are making a difference to the country. We want to hear about those fantastic members of the sector which should be recognised. Nominations can be made online now, and all finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday 23 June at Oran Mor in Glasgow.

The event will welcome more than 200 attendees from across the industry as we celebrate the very best in Scotland and recognise the vital role this sector plays in the economic success and profile of the country. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and, of course, the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within or keen to target those within the Scottish food and drink scene.

Scran Awards 2024 winners | john devlin

Our sponsors this year are Scotland Food & Drink, ChefWorks, Selective Personnel and The Glenturret Distillery.

As the food and drink editor of The Scotsman, I am excited to see our Scran Awards return to, once again, showcase and celebrate our wonderful food and drink producers, business owners and talented professionals who keep this sector thriving. The awards last year were a great night for Scottish food and drink, but also a chance to meet up and mingle with friends and acquaintances across all sectors who had a chance to let their hair down. When we started Scran in late 2019, our mission was to tell the stories of these people, places and businesses that help shape what we eat and drink, and to be in the third year of awards centred around that is amazing.

The Scotsman editor Alan Young said: “I’m delighted that the Scran Awards are returning bigger and better for 2025. Our food and drink sector is so important for Scotland’s every day life and also our economy. We love championing and sharing stories with our readers of the people being the products, and are looking forward to seeing the nominations for this year’s awards.”