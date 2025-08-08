Why is my dog chewing the furniture? Vet reveals most common reasons - and solutions

Is your dog doing a bit of damage in your home? | Canva/Getty Images

It can be a real problem for dog owners.

According to research, 70 per cent of dog owners report some form of destructive chewing, with furniture top of the hit list.

So if your dog has turned the corner of your sofa into a chew toy or left teeth marks in your dining chairs, you’re not alone.

But while it can feel personal when a dog sinks its teeth into your brand-new coffee table, the behaviour is rarely about disobedience.

In fact, experts say it’s often a dog's way of coping with teething, boredom, anxiety or simply not having the right outlet for their natural instincts.

“Chewing is one of the most misunderstood dog behaviours,” says Michael Nelson, founder of outdoor dog kennels supplier, Kennel Store.

“It’s not bad behaviour, it’s a way of communicating. Dogs chew to relieve stress, self-soothe, or just to burn energy. The problem usually isn’t the chewing itself, it’s what they choose to sink their teeth into.”

Here’s why they do it - and a few possible solutions.

Why Do Dogs Chew the Furniture?

Teething discomfort

Similar to human babies, puppies chew to soothe sore gums and explore the world.

Boredom

Without enough stimulation, dogs turn to furniture out of frustration or restlessness.

Separation anxiety

Long periods alone can trigger stress-induced chewing, especially in younger or rescue dogs.

Lack of boundaries

Dogs need clear cues about what is and isn’t theirs to chew.

Sensory overload or stress

Loud environments or changes in routine can lead to nervous habits like nibbling on table legs.

No safe space

Without a designated area to relax, dogs may self-soothe by chewing.

How to Stop the Chewing

Michael from Kennel Store recommends owners take a “dog’s-eye view” of their space. A few simple changes can curb destructive behaviour without sacrificing your interiors:

Create a calm, dedicated space where your dog feels safe, like an indoor crate or garden kennel.

Offer long-lasting chew toys to give your dog something acceptable to gnaw on.

Introduce enrichment games to keep their brain busy and reduce boredom.

Use pet-safe deterrent sprays on high-risk furniture legs or corners.

Stick to a consistent routine that includes exercise, play, and wind-down time.

Reward positive behaviour when your dog uses the right chew toys, instead of punishing the wrong ones.

