My dog has eaten a wasp, what now? When to worry, sting treatment - and Asian Hornets explained

Dogs and wasps don't mix. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s peak wasp season - and this year another stinging insect is making its presence known.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is experiencing one of its hottest summers on record, with sustained heatwaves throughout June and July creating an unexpected consequence: a surge in aggressive wasp activity far earlier than usual.

Alongside this, the invasive Asian hornet continues to pose a serious threat to native wildlife and public safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the insect has yet to become established in Scotland, dog owners could encounter them while on holiday in England - and the Scottish Government is actively preparing for their expected imminenet arrival.

To help out Rachel Garbutt, Vet Nurse at Butternut Box, has offered advice about the health risks dogs face from wasp and Asian hornet stings, and how owners can keep their pets safe.

What Are Asian Hornets and Why Are They a Concern?

Asian hornets, or Vespa velutina, are easily identifiable by their dark, velvety brown or black bodies, distinct bright orange legs, and a prominent yellow-orange band near the tail. Unlike native wasps, they are known for their more aggressive nature and their ability to sting multiple times. Their venom can cause significant pain and, in some cases, severe allergic reactions. Curious pets, particularly dogs, may accidentally disturb nests while on walks in parks, woodlands, or even in their gardens, leading to painful stings.

What to Do If You Spot an Asian Hornet or Nest

If you spot Asian hornets or suspect a nest near your property or along your usual walking routes, it is crucial to keep pets away immediately and report the sighting to local pest control authorities or the Non-Native Species Secretariat (NNSS). You can do this via their app, Asian Hornet Watch, or their website. It is paramount to avoid attempting to remove or disturb nests yourself, as this can provoke a highly aggressive swarm response, putting both you and your pet at significant risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wasp stings and walkies

Alongside the emerging threat of Asian hornets, wasp activity typically peaks during the summer months, particularly in late summer as their food sources change. Wasps can sting repeatedly and are more likely to become aggressive when their nests are disturbed or they feel threatened. Dogs enjoying walks, garden playtime, or sniffing around picnic spots are prime candidates for accidental stings.

What to do if your dog gets stung

Take a close but gentle look at your dog’s skin for any swelling, redness, or a visible sting. Unlike bees, wasps don’t leave their stinger behind, so you won’t have to worry about removing one. Make sure your dog has plenty of fresh, cool water and a quiet, shady spot to relax. Try to keep them from licking or scratching the sting, since that can make things worse or cause an infection. Watch for signs like vomiting, swelling around the face or neck, trouble breathing, weakness, excessive drooling, or collapse. If any of these happen, it could be a serious allergic reaction, and you’ll need to get them to a vet right away. Applying something cold, like a cold pack or a damp cloth, to the sting can help ease pain and reduce swelling. To avoid more wasp stings, try to stay away from known nests, cover outdoor food and drinks, and consider planting natural repellents like mint, eucalyptus, or thyme in your yard.

Generally, if your dog has been stung, it’s best to offer water but hold off on feeding them right away, especially if they seem uncomfortable, swollen, or are showing any signs of distress. Feeding could sometimes upset their stomach further or interfere if they need medication later.

Your Dog Ate a Wasp — Now What?