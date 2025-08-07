Four of the most popular Terrier dogs of the year so far.placeholder image
Four of the most popular Terrier dogs of the year so far. | Canva/Getty Images

Trendy Terriers 2025: Here are the 11 most popular breeds of loving terrier of the year so far - by Kennel Club registration 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:56 BST

The UK Kennel Club publish breed registration statistics every quarter.

Mainly bred for hunting vermin and other small animals, Terriers are now popular pets known for their fun, and energetic personalities.

They account for 27 of the 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

And choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

So you are looking for a dog that is determined, brave and independent, then it’s worth considering a breed from the Terrier Group.

The Kennel Club recently released their breed registration statistics for the first quarter of 2025, revealing how many of each breed of dog were registered with them over the first three months of the year.

According to those figures, here are the 11 most popular Terrier dogs in the UK right now.

There's no doubting the UK's top dog when it comes to terriers. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier has already had a healthy 1,151 registrations this year. It was top dog last year and seems certain to do the same in 2025.

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

There's no doubting the UK's top dog when it comes to terriers. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier has already had a healthy 1,151 registrations this year. It was top dog last year and seems certain to do the same in 2025. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Named after the Scotland-England border where it originated, the plucky Border Terrier has had 693 Kennel Club registrations in 2025 so far, putting it in second place.

2. Border Terrier

Named after the Scotland-England border where it originated, the plucky Border Terrier has had 693 Kennel Club registrations in 2025 so far, putting it in second place. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
228 Kennel Club registrations in 2025 so far are enough to make the Bull Terrier the fourthmost popular dog in their group.

3. Bull Terrier

228 Kennel Club registrations in 2025 so far are enough to make the Bull Terrier the fourthmost popular dog in their group. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The West Highland White Terrier has had 297 registrations with the Kennel Club this year so far, putting them in third spot - up a place on last year. Commonly known as Westies, they need plenty of exercise to thrive.

4. West Highland White Terrier

The West Highland White Terrier has had 297 registrations with the Kennel Club this year so far, putting them in third spot - up a place on last year. Commonly known as Westies, they need plenty of exercise to thrive. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TerriersPetsAnimalsDogsPuppies
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice