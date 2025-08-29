According to pet charity the PDSA there are nearly a million pet rabbits in the UK - making them the fifth most popular choice after dogs, cats, fish and birds.
Much like dogs and cats there are a number of types of rabbit to choose from, with the British Rabbit Council recognising over 75 breeds.
It’s a major committment getting a pet rabbit, as they can live for well over 10 years in a domestic environment away from predators.
Rabbits are affectionate, sociable and empathic creatures, who are capable of building an emotional relationship with their owners.
And when they have established a bond with their human family, they have many ways of demonstrating their love.
Here are the 12 of the most common.
1. Nuzzling
Rabbits are sociable creatures who love spending time grooming friends, siblings, children and parents - making sure there are no pesky parasites in their fur. If they are nuzzling you then they see you as part of their extened family - just a big less-hairy bunny! | Canva/Getty Images
2. Flopping
It can be a tough life for a rabbit out there - with numerous predators keen to turn them into lunch. If your rabbit flops down, stretched out and relaxed, it means that if feels totally safe with you, fully expecting its beloved owner to take care of it. No need to be alert when you're around! | Canva/Getty Images
3. Binkying
You may not know what binkying is, but most rabbit owners will have seen it. It's when a rabbit leaps into the air, twisting their body and stretching legs. It's essentially an expression of joy, silimar to a dog wagging its tail. If they do it around you, it means that they are supremely comfortable and happy in your company. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Lifting their head
If your rabbit hops up to you and lifts its head then it's an invitation to give them a pat - they don't do that to just anybody you know! | Canva/Getty Images