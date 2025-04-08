From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.
The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) say there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain.
Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.
If you fancy trying your hand at breeding fish it’s best to opt for livebearing species - those that give birth to live young, or sprats.
Other species lay eggs which are then fertilised, but these are susceptible to being gobbled up by hungry adult fish.
Here are 10 of the most popular livebearing option.