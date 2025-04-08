From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

If you fancy trying your hand at breeding fish it’s best to opt for livebearing species - those that give birth to live young, or sprats.

Other species lay eggs which are then fertilised, but these are susceptible to being gobbled up by hungry adult fish.

Here are 10 of the most popular livebearing option.

1 . Guppy Colorful and easy to care for, guppies are popular beginners’ fish and a classic livebearing species - many an aquarist has woken up to unexpectedly discover a tank full of tiny baby guppies. Hardy and prolific breeders, they come in endless color variations and thrive in community tanks with peaceful tank mates. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Molly Mollies are adaptable, peaceful fish that enjoy slightly brackish water. They’re livebearers with a variety of fin shapes and colors - from black to orange - and they do well in groups in planted tanks. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Platy Platies are peaceful, hardy fish with vibrant colors that are very easy to breed, making them ideal for beginners. Great for community tanks, they are adaptable to a range of water conditions. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Swordtail Named for the elongated tail fin on males, swordtails are active, colorful, and simple for newbies to breed. They enjoy spacious tanks with hiding spots and get along well with similar-sized fish. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales