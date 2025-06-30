4 . Platy

The Platy is a colourful and easy to care for fish that mixes well with others thanks to their complete lack of aggression. There are actually two species - the Southern Platyfish and the Variatus Platy - but they are hard to tell apart and most fish bought from pet shops will have been interbred from the two. They can live for up to three years and come in a variety of colours, including red, yellow, orange, blue, rainbow and white. | Canva/Getty Images