Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.
But if you’re setting up an aquarium for the first time there are some fish that experts recommend due to their ease of care and low prices.
So, here are the 15 best species of fish for novice aquarists (the posh name for people who maintain aquariums).
1. Molly
From the same family as the Guppy - and equally easy to keep - Mollies can be differentiated by their body shape and smaller tail. Widespread across the Americas, the Molly can come in a variety of colours, with black and orange being among the most popular with aquarium owners. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Neon Tetra
The Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You'll need a seperate tank if you want to breed them though. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Guppy
The beautiful Guppy is one of the most low maintenance tropical fish out there. Also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish - which have large multi-coloured tails and originally come from northeast South America. In common with some other common aquarium fish, they live-birth their young, rather than laying eggs. Many first time fish owners have been delighted to wake up one morning to find tiny Guppy babies have arrived overnight. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Corydoras Catfish
It's always good to have a helping hand with cleaning your tank and that's exactly what the Corydoras Catfish offers. It's a bottom feeding species that will happy clean up any food that has dropped to the bottom of the tank. Native to South America and Central America, they get on very well with other species of fish and are rarely aggressive. | Canva/Getty Images