From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

But you’ll definitely want a few bottom-feeders in your tank - fish and other creatures that will hoover up any food that sinks to the bottom and keep algae under control to make sure the water stays crystal clear.

Here are 11 of the best.

1 . Corydoras catfish Corydoras catfish are very chilled and non-aggressive bottom-dwelling fish that thrive in community aquariums. There are a number of varieties such as the Bronze Cory and Panda Cory, all with the same great temperament. They enjoy living in groups of at least six so they always have a few pals around.

2 . Kuhli Loach For something a bit unusual, add a few Kuhli Loach to your community tank. These peaceful, eel-like fish thrive in groups and enjoy burrowing in the substrate. They are nocturnal and prefer a well-planted tank with hiding spots. They are excellent at cleaning up leftover food but should be fed sinking pellets to ensure they receive adequate nutrition.

3 . Bristlenose Pleco Amazingly camoflagued - you could be forgiven for thinking they're a rock - Bristlenose Plecos are peaceful algae eaters that help maintain a clean tank. Unlike the Common Plecos, they stay relatively small, making them more suitable for home community aquariums. Pop a piece of driftwood in their tank so they can enjoy gracing on it.

4 . Otocinclus Catfish Otocinclus Catfish are small algae eaters that thrive in groups. They are highly peaceful and help control algae growth in a community tank. They require a well-established aquarium with plenty of biofilm and hiding spots. They do best with tetras, rasboras, and other non-aggressive fish.