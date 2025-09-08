Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish –that make them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes (after cats and dogs).
From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although goldfish really need more toom to thrive) – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.
The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) say there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and fascinating species.
One thing to consider is that some fish tend to live considerably longer lives than others - the humble goldfish can live for over 30 years, while conversely the beautiful Betta often won’t reach its third birthday.
Here’s how long 13 of the most popular freshwater tropical fish live for.