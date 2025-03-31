It is estimated that around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends - both for freshwater and saltwater tanks.
But some fish top the charts when it comes to popularity amongst aquarists (the fancy name for people who maintain aquariums).
Here are the 10 species of reef fish that are most commonly found in saltwater aquariums in living rooms around the country.
1. Clownfish
Clownfish are probably the world's most popular fish for saltwater aquariasts - partly due to it being the species of the hero in the animated film 'Finding Nemo'. Instantly recognisable, they are the perfect fish for beginners - hardy, and easy to care for. As fans of 'Finding Nemo' will know they often form symbiotic relationships with sea anemones. They are sociable wee fish and lover living with others in a tank with plenty of hidey-holes. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Blue Tang
Also known at the Regal Tang, the Blue Tang is certainly a royal-looking fish thanks to its stunning blue body and yellow tail. You'll need a large aquarium to house these fish because they are very active swimmers. They will get on with other fish, although can be territorial when it comes to other Tangs. Nemo's best pal Dory is a Blue Tang. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Yellow Tang
The Blue Tang's close cousin the Yellow Tang is also a popular choice for those with larger tanks - with their remarkable bright yellow colouration. They are largely peaceful herbivores that thrive on a diet rich in marine algae. Due to their popularity, they are often captive-bred, making them a more sustainable choice for hobbyists. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Mandarinfish
Native to the Pacific Ocean, the Mandarinfish (or Mandarin Goby) are small, brilliantly colored fish with incredible psychedelic patterns. Peaceful and friendly fish, they can be challenging to care for due to their specialized diet - they love to eat Copepod crustaceans. | Canva/Getty Images