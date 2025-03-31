1 . Clownfish

Clownfish are probably the world's most popular fish for saltwater aquariasts - partly due to it being the species of the hero in the animated film 'Finding Nemo'. Instantly recognisable, they are the perfect fish for beginners - hardy, and easy to care for. As fans of 'Finding Nemo' will know they often form symbiotic relationships with sea anemones. They are sociable wee fish and lover living with others in a tank with plenty of hidey-holes. | Canva/Getty Images