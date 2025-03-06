From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

It’s important to ensure that you get the right fish for your particular aquarium or your pets will not be happy and healthy.

And while the size of tank is only limited by your budget and availably space in your home, there are plenty of beautiful fish that will thrive in a smaller tank.

So, here are 13 of the best species of fish for aquarists (the posh name for people who maintain aquariums) who only have room for a small tank.

1 . Betta Fish The Betta Fish is one of the best species to keep in a small aquarium as in their native Southeast Asia they live in the shallow muddy water of paddy fields - this is not a fish used to expansive clear waters. They are also very colourful but can be aggressive to other types of fish so are best kept by themselves. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Guppy The beautiful Guppy is one of the most low maintenance tropical fish out there - and will happily live in a small aquarium amidst other species. Also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish - which have large multi-coloured tails and originally come from northeast South America. In common with some other common aquarium fish, they live-birth their young, rather than laying eggs. Many first time fish owners have been delighted to wake up one morning to find tiny Guppy babies have arrived overnight. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Zebra Danio Also known as the Zebra Fish. the Zebra Danio is another schooling fish that doesn't need an enormous tank. Around six will happily live in smaller aquarium. These little fish from South Asia will eat pretty much anything so that's one less thing to worry about. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Chili Rasbora The Chili Rasbora is so small it's categorised as a nano fish - not even reaching a couple of centimetres in length. They are used to living in shallow water in the swamps of South West Borneo, Indonesia, so a small tank will be perfect for them to live. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales