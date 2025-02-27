It is estimated that around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.
But some fish top the charts when it comes to popularity amongst aquarists (the fancy name for people who maintain aquariums).
Here are the 13 species of fish that are most commonly found in living rooms around the country.
1. Neon Tetra
It'll come as no surpise to anybody who has ever owned an aquarium that the Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Guppy
Second place goes to the Guppy - also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish - which have large multi-coloured tails and originally come from northeast South America. In common with some other common aquarium fish, they live-birth their young, rather than laying eggs. Many fish owners have been delighted to wake up one morning to find tiny Guppy babies have arrived overnight. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Platy
Another live-birther, the bright orange Platy takes the last podium place. Native to the east coast of Central America and southern Mexico, Guppies bought in UK pet shows are likely to be the reult of the interbreeding of two distinct species - the Southern Platyfish and the Variatus Platy. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Molly
From the same family as the Guppy, Mollies can be differentiated by their body shape and smaller tail. Widespread across the Americas, the Molly can come in a variety of colours, with black and orange being among the most popular with aquarium owners. | Canva/Getty Images