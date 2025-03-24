These celebrities' surnames are amongst the most popular in Scotland.These celebrities' surnames are amongst the most popular in Scotland.
Top Scottish Surnames 2025: Here are the 13 most common family names in Scotland - according to latest records

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:38 BST

If you have on of these surnames then you’re in good company.

National Records of Scotland have revealed the most popular surnames in Scotland, according to their registers.

A recent report ranked family names according to how often they appeared in Scotland’s birth, marriage and death registers in 2024.

Most of the names - including the top three - have appeared on the list in every year since data started being gathered in 1975.

But each name has seen a downward trend, with names such as Ali, Khan, Singh and Ahmed steadily growing in popularity since 2020, reflecting Scotland’s growing diversity.

Ali was the joint 900th most common name in birth, marriage and death registers in 1975, but rose to 112th most common in 2024.

Other big movers which have shot up the list in recent years are Jones and Davies.

Here are the top 13 most common.

The most common surname in Scotland is Smith, with 1,832 mentions in the 2024 records. It is an occupational name, meaning 'one who works in metal', such as a blacksmith. Pictured is the late actress Dame Maggie Smith.

1. Smith

The most common surname in Scotland is Smith, with 1,832 mentions in the 2024 records. It is an occupational name, meaning 'one who works in metal', such as a blacksmith. Pictured is the late actress Dame Maggie Smith. | Canva/Getty Images

Second spot goes to Brown, with 1,289 mentions. It's a descriptive name for someone with brown hair, complexion, or clothing. Pictured is former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

2. Brown

Second spot goes to Brown, with 1,289 mentions. It's a descriptive name for someone with brown hair, complexion, or clothing. Pictured is former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. | Getty Images

Wilson takes the final podium place, with 1,179 mentions in the 2024 records. A name of Scottish, Irish and English origin, it simply means 'son of Will'. Pictured is actor Richard Wilson.

3. Wilson

Wilson takes the final podium place, with 1,179 mentions in the 2024 records. A name of Scottish, Irish and English origin, it simply means 'son of Will'. Pictured is actor Richard Wilson. | AFP via Getty Images

There were 1,054 mentions of the surname Robertson last year. Originating in Scotland, it is another patronymic surname, meaning 'son of Robert'. Pictured is SNP politician Angus Robertson.

4. Robertson

There were 1,054 mentions of the surname Robertson last year. Originating in Scotland, it is another patronymic surname, meaning 'son of Robert'. Pictured is SNP politician Angus Robertson. | Getty Images

