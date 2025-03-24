National Records of Scotland have revealed the most popular surnames in Scotland, according to their registers.

A recent report ranked family names according to how often they appeared in Scotland’s birth, marriage and death registers in 2024.

Most of the names - including the top three - have appeared on the list in every year since data started being gathered in 1975.

But each name has seen a downward trend, with names such as Ali, Khan, Singh and Ahmed steadily growing in popularity since 2020, reflecting Scotland’s growing diversity.

Ali was the joint 900th most common name in birth, marriage and death registers in 1975, but rose to 112th most common in 2024.

Other big movers which have shot up the list in recent years are Jones and Davies.

Here are the top 13 most common.

1 . Smith The most common surname in Scotland is Smith, with 1,832 mentions in the 2024 records. It is an occupational name, meaning 'one who works in metal', such as a blacksmith. Pictured is the late actress Dame Maggie Smith. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Brown Second spot goes to Brown, with 1,289 mentions. It's a descriptive name for someone with brown hair, complexion, or clothing. Pictured is former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. | Getty Images

3 . Wilson Wilson takes the final podium place, with 1,179 mentions in the 2024 records. A name of Scottish, Irish and English origin, it simply means 'son of Will'. Pictured is actor Richard Wilson. | AFP via Getty Images