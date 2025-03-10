These colourful fish will all naturally form shoals in your aquarium.placeholder image
These colourful fish will all naturally form shoals in your aquarium. | Canva/Getty Images

Top Schooling Tropical Fish 2025: Here are 13 beautiful fish that will form colourful shoals in your aquarium - including the Cherry Barb

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 14:57 BST

These sociable fish naturally form shoals, or schools.

From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) say there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

Schooling fish are particularly popular – fish that are only happy in a group of the same species, travelling around your tank in colourful packs.

As a general rule you should make sure to have at least six of these fish in your tank at any one time – and be aware that some species thrive when there’s a particular proportion of males to females (if there’s any doubt ask an expert at your local pet shop).

So, here are 13 of the best species of schooling fish for aquarists (the official name for people who maintain aquariums).

The Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish - and is the epitome of a schooling fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You'll need a seperate tank if you want to breed then though.

1. Neon Tetra

The Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish - and is the epitome of a schooling fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You'll need a seperate tank if you want to breed then though. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
When it comes to aquarium fish, few are as hardy and easy to care for as the Zebra Danio, also known as the Zebra Fish. Another small schooling fish, they'll naturally form a tightly-packed shoal as soon as you introduce them to your tank. These fish will eat pretty much anything so that's one less thing to worry about.

2. Zebra Danio

When it comes to aquarium fish, few are as hardy and easy to care for as the Zebra Danio, also known as the Zebra Fish. Another small schooling fish, they'll naturally form a tightly-packed shoal as soon as you introduce them to your tank. These fish will eat pretty much anything so that's one less thing to worry about. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Larger than their Neon Tetra close cousins, the Black Skirt Tetra is a peaceful and hardy schooling fish that can hold its own against larger rivals. It's native to the Paraguay River basin of south-central Brazil, Paraguay and northeast Argentina.

3. Black Skirt Tetra

Larger than their Neon Tetra close cousins, the Black Skirt Tetra is a peaceful and hardy schooling fish that can hold its own against larger rivals. It's native to the Paraguay River basin of south-central Brazil, Paraguay and northeast Argentina. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A shoal of Dwarf Neon Rainbowfish add a silvery shimmer to your aquarium. You'll want a minimum of six, with equal numbers of males and females to minimise the risk of aggression. These beautiful fish originally come from the Mamberamo River basin in Indonesia.

4. Dwarf Neon Rainbowfish

A shoal of Dwarf Neon Rainbowfish add a silvery shimmer to your aquarium. You'll want a minimum of six, with equal numbers of males and females to minimise the risk of aggression. These beautiful fish originally come from the Mamberamo River basin in Indonesia. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Pets
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice