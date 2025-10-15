New figures have revealed the puppy names proving most popular around the world in 2025.
The people behind puppy and dog training app Woofz have crunched their global data, showing pet parents are leaning toward short, human-style names that sound as sweet in the park as they do at home.
So if you are thinking about joining the army of British dog owners - around one in three UK households now contains a four-legged friend - and are looking for a name then these are the 10 most popular of the year so far.
1. Luna
Luna has been the most popular female dog name for several years - and 2025 looks like being no different. It's a Latin name that simply means 'moon'.
2. Bella
Second place goes to Bella - and Italian name that means 'beautiful'. All dogs are beautiful so no wonder it's popular.
3. Daisy
The final podium place for most popular female puyppy names goes to Daisy. Named after the flower, it means 'day's eye', reflecting that the flower only opens its petals during the daylight.
4. Lucy
Lucy is the fourth most popular female puppy name of 2025. It's a Latin name that means 'light'.