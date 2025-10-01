Some dog breeds are more likey to display aggressive behaviour than others.placeholder image
Some dog breeds are more likey to display aggressive behaviour than others. | Canva/Getty Images

Most Aggressive Dogs: Here are the 15 breeds of dog most likely to display aggression - including the Rottweiler

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:48 BST

These breeds can all be loving pets - but need a firm hand to bypass their natural aggression.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership is at an all-time high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Before they were domesticated, dogs had to fight for everything from food to territory – so signs of aggression were essential to their survival.

Many of these has been bred out to create the perfect family dogs we know today, but some breeds are more likely to retain an aggressive side than others.

There can be good reason for this – for example for those used as service or guard dogs – but prospective owners should be aware that this is the case before choosing to welcome a certain dog into their homes.

It should also be said that individual dogs may display attributes that are unusual for their breed, and all dogs have the potential to be aggressive in certain situations.

Here are the 15 breeds most likely to show signs of aggression – including growling and snapping.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Akita is essentially Japan's equivalent of the German Shepherd - commonly used as police and guard dogs. Again, it's important to make sure its natural aggression is put to good use.

1. Akita

The Akita is essentially Japan's equivalent of the German Shepherd - commonly used as police and guard dogs. Again, it's important to make sure its natural aggression is put to good use. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Aggression isn't always a bad thing in a dog - the German Shepherd's temperament means that it excels as a forces dog, police dog and guard dog. While it's not a dog to get on the wrong side of, if the aggression is channelled in the right way it can be a great pet that is sure to protect its beloved family.

2. German Shepherd

Aggression isn't always a bad thing in a dog - the German Shepherd's temperament means that it excels as a forces dog, police dog and guard dog. While it's not a dog to get on the wrong side of, if the aggression is channelled in the right way it can be a great pet that is sure to protect its beloved family. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Originally bred to protect cattle from lions in their native Africa, it's perhaps not surprising that the Rhodesian Ridgeback still retains an aggressive streak. They are another breed particularly likely to show aggression towards people they don't know.

3. Rhodesian Ridgeback

Originally bred to protect cattle from lions in their native Africa, it's perhaps not surprising that the Rhodesian Ridgeback still retains an aggressive streak. They are another breed particularly likely to show aggression towards people they don't know. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Siberian Husky has been bred to pull sleds over miles of frozen tundra. If they aren't kept busy then their excess energy can spill over into aggression. In short, this isn't the dog for you if you don't have plenty of time to exercise them and keep them mentally stimulated.

4. Siberian Husky

The Siberian Husky has been bred to pull sleds over miles of frozen tundra. If they aren't kept busy then their excess energy can spill over into aggression. In short, this isn't the dog for you if you don't have plenty of time to exercise them and keep them mentally stimulated. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DogsPuppiesDog owners
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice