A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership is at an all-time high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Before they were domesticated, dogs had to fight for everything from food to territory – so signs of aggression were essential to their survival.

Many of these has been bred out to create the perfect family dogs we know today, but some breeds are more likely to retain an aggressive side than others.

There can be good reason for this – for example for those used as service or guard dogs – but prospective owners should be aware that this is the case before choosing to welcome a certain dog into their homes.

It should also be said that individual dogs may display attributes that are unusual for their breed, and all dogs have the potential to be aggressive in certain situations.

Here are the 15 breeds most likely to show signs of aggression – including growling and snapping.

Akita The Akita is essentially Japan's equivalent of the German Shepherd - commonly used as police and guard dogs. Again, it's important to make sure its natural aggression is put to good use.

German Shepherd Aggression isn't always a bad thing in a dog - the German Shepherd's temperament means that it excels as a forces dog, police dog and guard dog. While it's not a dog to get on the wrong side of, if the aggression is channelled in the right way it can be a great pet that is sure to protect its beloved family.

Rhodesian Ridgeback Originally bred to protect cattle from lions in their native Africa, it's perhaps not surprising that the Rhodesian Ridgeback still retains an aggressive streak. They are another breed particularly likely to show aggression towards people they don't know.