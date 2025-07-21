From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although, goldfish need far more space than a bowl can offer) –Britain is a nation of fish lovers.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – that means they are the third most popular animal after cats and dogs.

There’s loads of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of interesting finned friends.

One think you should be aware of is that while many of the most popular fish, such as the Neon Tetra, need a heated tank, others are more than happy to chill in a cold water aquarium (although you’ll still need a filtration system to keep them in tiptop fishy-shape).

Here are 13 amazing species of fish perfect to populate an unheated aquarium.

1 . White Cloud Mountain Minnow Another species native to China, the White Cloud Mountain Minnow is pretty much extinct in its native habitat, due to a compbination of pollution and tourism. Thankfully, they look likely to live on forever in aquariums. Small, peaceful, and great for beginners, these minnows enjoy cooler water. They're schooling fish with subtle beauty and do best in groups with live plants and gentle currents.

2 . Goldfish Probably the world's most popular aquarium fish, the Goldfish comes in a whole array of sizes, shapes and colours (not only gold, but also combinations of white, yellow, orange, red, brown, and black). Don't be tempted to pop one on a tiny bowl, these fish may be hardy but still need plenty of space and filtration to thrive. Originally from China, these are the perfect cold water fish for beginners.

3 . Rosy Barb The Rosy Barb is a fish that is equally at home in a tropical or cold water aquarium. Colorful and lively, they and are relatively easy to care for and are a schooling fish - so best buy a few. Originally from southern Asia, they're active swimmers needing space and some plant cover.