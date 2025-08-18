From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although goldfish need far more room to thrive - replace it with a tank) – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

That equates to around 10 per cent of British households owning pet fish – putting them third after cats and dogs when it comes to most popular pet.

There’s lots of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

But you’ll definitely want a few bottom-feeders in your freshwater tank - fish (and other creatures) that will hoover up any food that sinks to the bottom and keep algae under control to make sure the water stays crystal clear.

Here are 15 of the best that should top your list.

1 . Corydoras Catfish Corydoras Catfish are very chilled and non-aggressive bottom-dwelling fish that thrive in community aquariums. There are a number of varieties such as the Bronze Cory and Panda Cory, all with the same great temperament. They enjoy living in groups of at least six so they always have a few buddies around. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bristlenose Pleco Amazingly camoflagued - you could be forgiven for thinking they're a rock - Bristlenose Plecos are peaceful algae eaters that help maintain a clean tank. Unlike the Common Plecos, they stay relatively small, making them more suitable for home community aquariums. Pop a piece of driftwood in their tank so they can enjoy gracing on it. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Otocinclus Catfish Otocinclus Catfish are small algae eaters that thrive in groups. They are highly peaceful and help control algae growth in a community tank. They require a well-established aquarium with plenty of biofilm and hiding spots. They do best with tetras, rasboras, and other non-aggressive fish. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Twig Catfish Also called Farlowella Catfish, Twig Catfish resemble sticks - as the name owuld suggest! They cling to surfaces, loving to feel on delicious algae and biofilm. They require pristine water, peaceful tankmates, and plenty of driftwood or plants to blend in when they're feeling a bit shy. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales