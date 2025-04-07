National Records of Scotland have marked the 50 years since current records began by revealing Scotland’s top baby names of the last five decades.

This year saw Noah and Olivia lead the way respectively for the most popular boy and girl name in the country - but neither make the list of the most popular names historically.

Here are the 15 most popular baby names in Scotland since 1974 - and what they mean.

1 . David The top baby name over the last 50 years in Scotland is - by quite some distace - David. A total of 40,647 parents have chosen the name since 1974. It's a Hebrew name meaning 'beloved'.

2 . James James takes second spot, with 35,432 babies given the name over the last 50 years. It's derived from the Hebrew name Jacob and means 'supplanter' or 'one who takes by the heel'.

3 . Andrew The final podium position goes to Andrew, chosen by mums and dads 32,437 time since 1974. A name of Greek origin, it means 'manly' or 'strong'.