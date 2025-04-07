Choosing a baby name is a big decision.Choosing a baby name is a big decision.
Choosing a baby name is a big decision. | Canva/Getty Images

Top Baby Names of the last 50 Years: Here are the 15 most popular names in Scotland since 1974 - from David to Emma

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:14 BST

Traditional names still top the table when it comes to the most popular in Scotland.

National Records of Scotland have marked the 50 years since current records began by revealing Scotland’s top baby names of the last five decades.

This year saw Noah and Olivia lead the way respectively for the most popular boy and girl name in the country - but neither make the list of the most popular names historically.

Here are the 15 most popular baby names in Scotland since 1974 - and what they mean.

The top baby name over the last 50 years in Scotland is - by quite some distace - David. A total of 40,647 parents have chosen the name since 1974. It's a Hebrew name meaning 'beloved'.

1. David

The top baby name over the last 50 years in Scotland is - by quite some distace - David. A total of 40,647 parents have chosen the name since 1974. It's a Hebrew name meaning 'beloved'. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
James takes second spot, with 35,432 babies given the name over the last 50 years. It's derived from the Hebrew name Jacob and means 'supplanter' or 'one who takes by the heel'.

2. James

James takes second spot, with 35,432 babies given the name over the last 50 years. It's derived from the Hebrew name Jacob and means 'supplanter' or 'one who takes by the heel'. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The final podium position goes to Andrew, chosen by mums and dads 32,437 time since 1974. A name of Greek origin, it means 'manly' or 'strong'.

3. Andrew

The final podium position goes to Andrew, chosen by mums and dads 32,437 time since 1974. A name of Greek origin, it means 'manly' or 'strong'. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
John comes fourth, with 29,127 new babies called it in the last five decades. Of Hebrew origin, it means 'God is gracious'.

4. John

John comes fourth, with 29,127 new babies called it in the last five decades. Of Hebrew origin, it means 'God is gracious'. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Baby namesScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice