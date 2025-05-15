Should I brush my dog's teeth? Here's an expert's advice on keeping your pup's teeth healthy

Many dog owners don't give enough attention to their pup's teeth. | Canva/Getty Images

To brush or not to brush, that is the question we’re taking a look at.

It’s drilled into humans at a young age that it’s important to brush our teeth regularly and properly.

But when it comes to our pet dogs, many of us seem to be lax - research shows that only around 10 per cent of owners regularly brush their pet’s teeth.

The experts at pet supplement brand, YuMOVE, have called on dog parents to brush up their act and get serious about doggy dental hygiene.

And to help out their vet, Dr Charlotte Rice, has shared some crucial advice, including guidance on how often you should do it.

Here’s what she had to say.

Why should I brush my dog’s teeth?

Not brushing your dog's teeth regularly can lead to a build-up of plaque and tartar, which can cause dental problems leading to bad breath, gum disease, tooth loss and even general health problems.

What’s the best way to brush a dog’s teeth?

It can be difficult brushing your dog's teeth as some pups can be very energetic and may feel distressed during the process. Luckily, there are finger brushes with silicone bristles that can help make training easier. You can also buy dog specific toothbrushes, aim to brush with these when you dog is used to the process. Dog specific toothpastes can also help, as many dogs find these quite yummy!

When brushing, it’s important to stay as calm as this helps to keep your dog as relaxed as possible. Try to get your dog used to brushing from when they are a puppy, this said, it’s never too late to get started at any stage of your dog's life.

How often should I brush my dog’s teeth and can I use human toothpaste?

On average we recommend trying to brush your dog’s teeth daily, or at least three times a week. The most important thing to remember if you are going to use a toothpaste, is to use one that’s specially designed for pets as human toothpastes contain xylitol, which is toxic to our furry friends.

Can I give my dog dental sticks instead of brushing?