Here are 20 easy, last minute World Book Day costume ideas

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:03 BST

If you’re scrambling at the last minute to come up with an outfit for World Book Day, here are 20 easy costume ideas.

If World Book Day has crept up on you and left you frantically trying to figure out a last minute costume for your child, we can help.

Having been around in the UK and Ireland since 1997, World Book Day looks to encourage young people to discover a love of reading. As part of the event, many schools host costume days for children which can help add to their excitement about reading.

However, for many parents this can mean a mad dash the night before to assemble an appropriate costume.

In recent years, organisers have offered alternatives such as wearing pyjamas to help alleviate pressure on parents but if you’re looking for advice on pulling together something using what you already have at home, here are 20 easy, last minute World Book Day costume ideas.

If your child has a white and red stripy top, why not dress them up as Where’s Wally? Pair it with a pair of jeans, glasses or a hat (if you have one), to recreate the iconic character.

1. Where's Wally

While your child may wish to dress up for World Book Day, organisers are keen to encourage inclusivity. For those who may not be able to acquire a costume or outfit – or if it’s a bit too last minute – they suggest wearing comfy reading clothes such as pyjamas to represent what World Book Day stands for.

2. Pyjamas

If your child is a big fan of Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, there are a number of online guides with printable templates to help you pull together a last minute costume with just a white t-shirt and black shorts.

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid

If your child is a fan of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympian books, you can essentially dress your child up like normal to have them become one of the main characters – simply add a pen for Percy, a baseball cap for Annabeth or a pair of Converse with paper wings for Grover. Or if you have an orange t-shirt spare – and the time – you could use transfer paper or fabric paint to create a Camp Half Blood t-shirt.

4. Percy Jackson

