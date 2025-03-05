If World Book Day has crept up on you and left you frantically trying to figure out a last minute costume for your child, we can help.

Having been around in the UK and Ireland since 1997, World Book Day looks to encourage young people to discover a love of reading. As part of the event, many schools host costume days for children which can help add to their excitement about reading.

However, for many parents this can mean a mad dash the night before to assemble an appropriate costume.

In recent years, organisers have offered alternatives such as wearing pyjamas to help alleviate pressure on parents but if you’re looking for advice on pulling together something using what you already have at home, here are 20 easy, last minute World Book Day costume ideas.

1 . Where's Wally If your child has a white and red stripy top, why not dress them up as Where’s Wally? Pair it with a pair of jeans, glasses or a hat (if you have one), to recreate the iconic character. | Canva Pro / Walker Books Photo Sales

2 . Pyjamas While your child may wish to dress up for World Book Day, organisers are keen to encourage inclusivity. For those who may not be able to acquire a costume or outfit – or if it’s a bit too last minute – they suggest wearing comfy reading clothes such as pyjamas to represent what World Book Day stands for. | be free - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . Diary of a Wimpy Kid If your child is a big fan of Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, there are a number of online guides with printable templates to help you pull together a last minute costume with just a white t-shirt and black shorts. | Puffin Photo Sales