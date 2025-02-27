Britain’s most popular animated TV series, Peppa Pig, is involved in a new twist involving the programme’s ‘mummy’

Peppa Pig has become a cultural phenomenon on British television screens since the animated family first aired two decades ago.

Now, a significant update to the hugely popular children’s series has been revealed - live on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The mother of children’s character Peppa Pig has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

How long has Peppa Pig been running?

The animated show has told the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for more than two decades.

Created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, the British animated programme, aimed towards pre-school children, first aired in May 2004.

Peppa Pig has been broadcast in over 180 countries and is close to reaching the 400-episode milestone.

The initial episode aired on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr, and is now available in more than 180 territories along with being broadcast in more than 40 languages.

The series has inspired theme parks in the UK and elsewhere as well as being featured on collectable Royal Mail stamps. It was acquired by toy company Hasbro in 2019 as the part of them buying Entertainment One’s brands.

How was Peppy Pig’s mummy revealed to be pregnant?

The voice of the character of Mummy Pig told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we’re having another baby.

“I’m due in the summer and we’re all so excited.”

Does the Peppa Pig baby have a name? Does Peppa know?

The voice narrating Mummy Pig said she was a “little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under five running around, but mostly just completely delighted”, and revealed they were yet to choose a name.

When asked if she had shared the news with their other children, she said: “Yes, we weren’t able to keep it a secret for long. Peppa knew something was going on, and she’s such a curious thing, we had to tell her before she popped.

“They’ve had the occasional wobble and worry, but they’re mostly so excited. Every day they ask me how big the baby is. When is it coming? Does it like dinosaurs and muddy puddles? It never stops.”

Who plays the character of Mummy Pig?

Mummy Pig has been portrayed by actress and comedian Morwenna Banks, while Amelia Bea Smith has been the voice of Peppa Pig since 2020.

Earlier the series had teased the arrival of the new baby on social media, with a video of Mummy Pig remembering having a baby – including the crying.

When will Mummy Pig’s new baby appear in episodes?

Mummy Pig will announce that she is pregnant during the final episode of the current series of Peppa Pig, which will air on the March 30, coinciding with Mother’s Day.