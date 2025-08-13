From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although goldfish need more space to thrive) – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

Around 10 per cent of British households own fish – making them the third most popular pet after dogs and cats.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

Schooling fish are particularly popular – fish that are only happy in a group of the same species, travelling around your tank in colourful packs.

As a general rule you should make sure to have at least six of these fish in your tank at any one time – and be aware that some species thrive when there’s a particular proportion of males to females (if there’s any doubt ask an expert at your local pet shop).

So, here are 15 of the best species of schooling fish for aquarists (the official name for people who maintain aquariums).

1 . Neon Tetra The Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish - and is the epitome of a schooling fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You'll need a seperate tank if you want to breed then though. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Black Skirt Tetra Larger than their Neon Tetra close cousins, the Black Skirt Tetra is a peaceful and hardy schooling fish that can hold its own against larger rivals. It's native to the Paraguay River basin of south-central Brazil, Paraguay and northeast Argentina. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Lemon Tetra Yellow bodies with red-tipped fins give Lemon Tetras a cheerful appearance. They prefer groups, show brighter colors in well-planted tanks, and are peaceful companions for other small tropical fish. | Canva/Getty Images

4 . Dwarf Neon Rainbowfish A shoal of Dwarf Neon Rainbowfish add a silvery shimmer to your aquarium. You'll want a minimum of six, with equal numbers of males and females to minimise the risk of aggression. These beautiful fish originally come from the Mamberamo River basin in Indonesia. | Canva/Getty Images