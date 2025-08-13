From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although goldfish need more space to thrive) – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.
According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain.
Around 10 per cent of British households own fish – making them the third most popular pet after dogs and cats.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.
Schooling fish are particularly popular – fish that are only happy in a group of the same species, travelling around your tank in colourful packs.
As a general rule you should make sure to have at least six of these fish in your tank at any one time – and be aware that some species thrive when there’s a particular proportion of males to females (if there’s any doubt ask an expert at your local pet shop).
So, here are 15 of the best species of schooling fish for aquarists (the official name for people who maintain aquariums).